Who was the father and murderer of Milagros Bottone, author of the femicide in Alta Córdoba

Ricardo Rafael Bottone instilled fear among his neighbors. One day away from turning 62 the man murdered his daughterattacked his ex-wife and committed suicide. A long history of 30 years of gender violence culminated in the worst ending.

Bottone, who would have his birthday this May 18, was a taxi driver and had three daughters with Mercedes Martínez, the woman from whom he had separated in 2021. They were currently divorced and separating assets.

Femicide in Alta Córdoba: the crime that shakes a neighborhood

Adriana, a neighbor from the Alta Córdoba neighborhood said in dialogue with The voice that the neighbors “had a distant relationship.” “Today we realize that it was fear,” said Adriana.

According to the neighbors, he was a “violent man”, since on repeated occasions, despite the restrictions, he chased the woman in the street and threatened her. Apparently, a witness said that the man had weapons in his house and had hidden them so that the Police could not find them.

Another neighbor reported that Mercedes had told her about the ordeal she was going through and had announced the tragic end: “She told me she was going to kill her.”

The woman also said that he had forbidden Mercedes to speak with Adriana, who is a lawyer. “When he threatened her daughter, then he decided to separate from her and talk about everything she had been suffering for years,” added Adriana.

On his Facebook profile he kept a low profile, he had publicly posted photos that his daughters uploaded about family gatherings, events such as the discharge of Milagros, the 23-year-old youngest daughter of the couple, who was the victim of her own father.

As a result of the repeated death threats against her and her daughter, Mercedes had filed repeated complaints, according to her sister.

This Wednesday, the man parked his Audi A3 one block from the family home, secretly from Mercedes and her daughter.

The women went out into the street asking for help and he caught up with them through insults and attacked them, ending the life of his daughter. He then went back to the house and took his own life.

Murder and suicide: femicide in Alta Córdoba

Suicide by femicide is common in this type of crime. In the province of Córdoba during 2022, of the 19 femicides, four femicides (one committed a double crime) ended their lives.

The case of Alta Córdoba is reminiscent of Sofía Sosa due to its characteristics, a young woman from Salsipuedes was murdered by her ex-boyfriend on December 19, 2022. She had an anti-panic button and when she saw the attacker approaching she activated it but he shot her instantly. AND

