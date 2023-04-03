This Monday, April 3, is the day of the Employees of Private Houses, therefore it is a non-working day. In this way, employers who demand their services today must pay double for the working day, as established by current regulations.

Since 2015 in Argentina, every April 3 is celebrated the Domestic Employment Daythus it was regulated through a resolution of the National Commission of Work in Private Houses.

This very special date for all domestic workers, was defined by the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security of the Nation, in commemoration of the date on which Law number 26844, better known as the House Work Law, was definitively enacted. Individuals, in 2013.

From the union of domestic employees, this day is characterized “As if it were a Sunday or a holiday” and it is up to them to rest that day, just as commercial employees do in September, for example.

Casas Particulares staff: how much will they earn in April 2023

For the fifth category, and the most demanded locally, that of employees for general tasks, the salary will be $697.11 an hour and $85,585.50 a month, with retirement. And $751.83 an hour and $95,170.05 a month, for those without retirement.

For the fourth category, assistance and care of people: $751.83 an hour and $95,170.05 a month with withdrawal. And $841.32 an hour and $106,057.05 a month without withdrawal.

For those framed in the third category, that of landlords: $751.83 an hour and $95,170.05 a month.

For the second category, that of personnel for specific tasks; $796.29 an hour and $97,544.1 a month with withdrawal. And $873.24 an hour and $108,583.29 a month for those without retirement For the first category, that of supervisors: $841.32 an hour and $104,992.86 a month for retired personnel; and $921.12 and $116,950.32 for those without withdrawal.

In addition, an additional 30% will be applied to the minimum wages for each of the categories for personnel who provide tasks in the provinces of La Pampa, Río Negro, Chubut, Neuquén, Santa Cruz, Tierra del Fuego and in the Buenos Aires district. of Patagones.