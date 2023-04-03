The Chairman of the Country Party, Muharrem İnce, made statements to Mehmet Akif Ersoy from Habertürk.

When asked whether he would withdraw from the candidacy in favor of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, İnce said, “They do not trust themselves and their candidates. They did not identify their candidates in 13 meetings. to Erdogan If you oppose, you are a terrorist, 6 TablesIf you oppose , you are a traitor. Even if I withdraw from the candidacy, those votes are not part of the bag. There is no need for us to withdraw here, technically it is not possible. The rules have been chosen, the places are clear. It’s over,” he said.

‘PURPOSE AGREEMENT, NOT CONVINCING’

“The alliances were expired. Mr. Kilicdaroglu When he came to visit our party, the alliances were over. There were 24 hours left until the nominations were finalized. One it was a courtesy visit. Maybe it was to say ‘Look, I visited’ in public. Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu and our assistants talked about the earthquake and election security. “You could not own the ballot boxes in my candidacy,” we said. We talked about trolls. Finally saying goodbye through the doorWelcome, bye‘ I said. This was not a malicious sentence. There were those who misinterpreted it. I fixed it with a tweet though. While Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu was leaving, Halil İbrahim mentioned it at the table, but he did not say it inside. The aim was to agree, not to persuade. If they had such a purpose, it would not have been until the last day, and I leave that to the discretion of my nation.

‘WHEN MUHARREM İNCE ÇEKİL SAY, THEY DECLARE THE culprit NOW’

Universities that cannot be opened, agriculture that cannot be done, our women who cannot be protected, our pensioners who cannot make a living, our children who cannot eat meat, our Red Crescent selling tents, cannot be our destiny in this environment. 17 parties came together. There is a government that has not been able to do anything in 21 years. Unable to do anything, incompetent, unsuccessful, tired power. There is opposition to it. 7 vice presidents. There are 11 metropolitan municipality assistants, Treasury aid, columnists, screen nightingales. Earthquake hit Turkey. Euro 20 lira, the state collapsed. In such an environmentMuharrem Fine withdraw‘ is said. They have no intention of winning the election. We will lose the election, let’s declare the guilty now, that’s their problem.

‘There is no longer a situation where we need to withdraw’

They do not trust themselves or their candidates. They did not choose their candidates in 13 meetings. to Erdogan If you oppose, you are a terrorist, To the Table of Six If you oppose, you are a traitor. Even if I withdraw from the candidacy, those votes are not part of the bag. Muharrem İnce is not a single man. On the road for 3 years. It is a party founded by volunteers who founded a party, with 73 provincial and 483 district buildings. 115,000 people went to the ballot box and signed. I work with them, I do politics. Let’s pass it. There is no need for us to withdraw here, technically it is not possible. The rules have been chosen, the places are clear. It’s over.

‘IF BY THE SECOND ROUND, I WILL BE ELECTED, NOT MR. KILIÇDAROĞLU’

Everyone knows that this election will go to the second round. This will be a pre-selection. When you reach the second round, should Kılıçdaroğlu win easily against Erdoğan, let them think about it. According to Kılıçdaroğlu, I am much luckier. Let them think about it. So consider the second round. Is Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu luckier than Erdoğan or me? Everyone should ask this to their conscience, mind and brain. I will do whatever it takes to get Erdogan to go in the second round. I am the chairman of another party and I am a presidential candidate. I won’t talk about the second war until after the first war. I’ll be luckier if I stay in the first round. That’s why I say support me, I’ll be against Erdogan. Whoever qualifies for the second round, then we’ll talk about it on Monday morning.

‘IF KILIÇDAROĞLU HAS PLACED SANDIK, MAYBE IMAMOĞLU WOULD BE A CANDIDATE’

We say from the right, from the left, from the path of Atatürk. of the Homeland Party We announced for the presidential candidate. ‘Does anyone else want to be?’ we said. We put a box, no one came out. Members did not vote, I became a candidate. If Kılıçdaroğlu had done this, maybe Mr. İmamoğlu and Mr. Mansur Yavaş would have been nominated. If Kılıçdaroğlu had made a call to the ex-children of the party. The setup of the table is wrong. 17 parties, 11 metropolitan municipalities, Treasury money, incompetent with all this, you will fail, then you will say, ‘Muharrem Ince You can’t go out on the street, I will pressure you. this deceased Ecevit’e they did ‘a divisor’ they said. Ecevit became prime minister twice,divider‘ they said nothing.

‘ERDOĞAN, İMAMOĞLU AND İNCE INCREASE THE GAME IN THIS COUNTRY’

in politics of benefit or an alliance of principle. principle here alliance no. ‘Make me president, I’ll make you vice president’. This country is neither governed by a single man like Erdogan nor ruled by 7 vice presidents. They ignored us until a few months ago. Now the votes are increasing astronomically. The party has 11 voters, my vote is 14, 16, 17. I also have data. Maybe they have a hard time believing it, but when they go online, they see all kinds of data. What happened that our votes increased? On the day of my candidacy on May 4, 2018, we had a survey done. CHP voted 18, Muharrem İnce got 20. Muharrem İnce increased the game by 11 points later. I’m a campaign man. Three people increase the game in this country: Erdoğan, Ekrem İmamoğlu and Muharrem İnce.

‘IF WE REDUCE THE VOTER AGE TO 15, I’LL GET THE FIRST ROUND’

Young people do not question my sincerity. I say right to right and wrong to wrong. I don’t want to put this country in this mess. Erdogan’s There are concessions he has made with his stuck in foreign policy. in Cyprus, in the Eastern Mediterranean. If Kılıçdaroğlu comes The HDP’s will make concessions. HDP will not support these issues. I love Turkey HDP’s I don’t want to leave it to Kılıçdaroğlu in his grip or Erdoğan in his international grip. No one will win in the first round. I will stay in the second round. If we lower the voting age to 15, I will win in the first round.”

