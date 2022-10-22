□Fu Jiayue (Zhengzhou University)

Open most young people’s short video platforms such as Douyin and Station B, and cute and cured cute babies are one of the most frequently appearing content. Netizens’ enthusiasm for “Yun Raising Baby” has endured for a long time. Since the first parent-child variety shows appeared in my country in 2017, “Yun Raising Baby” on the Internet has continued to attract many young people. Behind the cute babies and parent-child videos with tens of thousands of views, it is the “Cloud Raising Baby” that satisfies and heals the emotional needs of netizens.

When it comes to parent-child accounts for mothers and babies, people usually think of parenting accounts that focus on popular science knowledge, such as “rice cake mom” and “lilac mom”. In the past two years, the situation has changed. Netizens who have no physical children under their knees are not craving parenting knowledge, but the experience of online family fun. Bloggers don’t have to do anything else, sharing the cute baby’s every move and gesture is enough to make the corners of the mouths of many “Internet aunts” rise.

Compared with games and beauty-related videos, parent-child videos are generally shorter in length and relatively simple in content. Most of them are humorous and funny by setting the situation. However, the enthusiasm of netizens for such videos should not be underestimated. Douyin bloggers such as “Zhu Liangyi” and “Haohao is sleepy again” have more than one million followers, and the number of likes for popular videos is even more impressive. . Why “Cloud Raising Baby” can capture the hearts of many netizens? How should we view this long-popular “cloud raising baby” trend?

Judging from the videos of the two bloggers “Zhu Liangyi” and “Haohao is sleepy again”, the reason why they are loved by the majority of the audience is mainly because netizens like the daily life of cute babies and the relaxed and warm family atmosphere. They produce cute and light-hearted funny videos with the theme of platform hotspots and life trivia. For example, “Zhu Liangying” focuses on the daily trivia of cute baby Indica Indica and her parents “love and kill each other”, while “Haohao is sleepy again” focuses on cute baby Haohao and her college student sister with a big age difference every day “Battle of wits and courage”. In addition, there are also bloggers such as “Wogan”, a blogger with an uncle and a baby, and “Xiuju”, a blogger with an aunt who brings a baby. baby experience.

Compared with popular science parenting accounts, cute baby videos have unlimited audiences. From 80-year-old aunts and aunts to kindergarten children, they can get the laughs in the videos. Through the trivial life trivia, the parent-child video conveys and shares the unique innocence of children to netizens, becoming a gas station in the exhausted life of netizens.

Of course, the happiness of “cloud raising a baby” is not limited to funny, healing is also one of its key words. In addition to the harmless and cute appearance of humans and animals, the beautiful emotions that cute babies often reveal are natural and simple, directly hitting people’s hearts, and curing our exhaustion in trivial life. In the video of the cute baby “French Fries”, the hungry dad ate the chips’ favorite biscuits after night work. He thought that the chips would cry, but the chips gave Dad a big hug and said: “Eat more, little biscuits for the hard-working dad!” These simple words were spoken from the mouth of a three-year-old child, and their appeal is far greater than a lengthy family documentary.

“Yun raising baby” is not just looking at photos of other people’s children silly, in this process, online “godfather and godmother” will gain a lot. After finishing the busy work every day, open the parent-child video, see the happy and lovely smiling faces and childlike words of the cute babies, and feel the sincere emotions brought by the innocent children. , so that everyone’s anxiety and tension for life and work can be healed and relieved.

You may think that camping and cycling are the exits of boring life and the path to freedom, but netizens can rely on “Cloud Raising Baby” to spend a relaxing time before going to bed. While we are amused by the cute baby, it is actually the children who are healing our tired hearts. Behind the “cloud raising baby” is an emotional gap that contemporary netizens need to fill. In the fast-paced modern society, we may not have enough energy to bear and raise our own children, so “cloud raising baby” has become a gas station to meet our emotional needs. Of course, if you want “cloud raising babies” to lead to real birth, the joint efforts of many parties in the society are needed.

Behind any Internet craze and the collective behavioral interests of netizens, there are unique cultural genes, and the same is true for “cloud raising babies”. In today’s “high pressure”, you might as well use “cloud raising baby” to relieve pressure and gain more motivation to move forward while healing. After all, there are so many people who want them to grow up slowly.