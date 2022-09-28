Home Entertainment Why did Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young have any contact after the breakup?
Entertainment

Why did Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young have any contact after the breakup?

by admin
Why did Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young have any contact after the breakup?

Anyone who knows the Korean entertainment industry should know that in the past few years, Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young can be said to be a pair of golden boys and girls in the Korean entertainment industry. But they still broke up later, so why did Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young break up?

Park Min-young’s agency publicly revealed that the two (Park Min-young and Lee Min-ho) will have a good relationship between seniors and juniors. A fake drama that was born out of love for the drama ended like this. The result made many fans of Lee Min Ho very happy, and they left messages in support of the idol’s decision, believing that he could have a better choice.

However, this statement was slapped in the face by the friends of the two of them, saying that after the news of the breakup spread, there was a cold war because of the quarrel, and because the fans of both sides were uncomfortable with each other, they finally broke up. After breaking up, it was revealed that they got back together again. After the media asked for confirmation, Park Minying said that the news was absurd and would not get back together. It was just a colleague relationship.

See also  Marvel will soon plan the next decade of MCU movies - Disney - Marvel Marvel Studios

You may also like

Telepass, parking on the blue lines is paid...

ARTISTIC&CO. Zeus beauty instrument brand joins hands with...

Carpi, the district aims to relaunch with the...

Why can’t the Lan Keer incident be solved?...

The Best Russian Film Awards Unveiled the Screening...

The Steam version of “Yakusan” will be released...

Daniel Lee officially replaces Riccardo Tisci as Burberry’s...

Yitang Service Apartment | Oriental Aesthetic Space, Encounter...

Song Bingyang’s “Late Confession”, the most candid voice...

Burberry Unveils Spring/Summer 2023 Collection – DoNews

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy