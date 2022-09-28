Anyone who knows the Korean entertainment industry should know that in the past few years, Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young can be said to be a pair of golden boys and girls in the Korean entertainment industry. But they still broke up later, so why did Lee Min Ho and Park Min Young break up?

Park Min-young’s agency publicly revealed that the two (Park Min-young and Lee Min-ho) will have a good relationship between seniors and juniors. A fake drama that was born out of love for the drama ended like this. The result made many fans of Lee Min Ho very happy, and they left messages in support of the idol’s decision, believing that he could have a better choice.

However, this statement was slapped in the face by the friends of the two of them, saying that after the news of the breakup spread, there was a cold war because of the quarrel, and because the fans of both sides were uncomfortable with each other, they finally broke up. After breaking up, it was revealed that they got back together again. After the media asked for confirmation, Park Minying said that the news was absurd and would not get back together. It was just a colleague relationship.