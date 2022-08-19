On the 18th, Wilber Pan responded by saying that he lost 26 pounds a month, saying, “Actually, just keep your mouth shut, and then practice dancing and dancing,” and joked that he changed from “Sanfan Wang Wei Mubai” back to “Wilber Pan”.

Wilber Pan also posted his own “weight loss meal”. Although the side dishes don’t seem to be oily and watery, they are rich in nutrients. It can be said that he has put a lot of effort into losing weight.

Wilber Pan also posted a photo of himself during practice. In the picture, he is handsomely dressed and wearing iconic sunglasses. He holds the microphone in one hand and lifts his shirt with the other to reveal his “abdominal muscles”. After a closer look, I found that it was a tights with photos of abdominal muscles. It seems that “Pan Shuai” is based on the distinct eight-pack abs on his clothes.

My friend Rainie Yang left a comment below: “Three and a half months, did you have a good time at the weight loss camp? Although we love to bicker, but you know that I love you the most!” She also cheered for Wilber Pan’s participation in “Overcoming Toughness”. , Many netizens said they liked watching the two bicker, and joked: “No, your favorite is Li Ronghao.”

Later, Liu Genghong also appeared in the comment area and commented on the expression of a big laugh and a thumbs up, expressing his affirmation of Wilber Pan’s weight loss method.

It is reported that “Overcoming the Thorns” joined by Wilber Pan will premiere at 12:00 noon on August 19. Among the 32 brothers participating this time, there are many “old acquaintances”, such as Ren Xianqi, Chen Xiaochun, Zhang Zhilin, Su Youpeng, Zhang Zhenyue, Hawick Lau, etc. At the same time, Thai artist MIKE will also join the show, which is very exciting.

Original title: Wilber Pan responded that he lost 26 pounds in the month and said that he had changed from Wang Wei Mubai to Wilber Pan.

Responsible editor: Li Xiaoling