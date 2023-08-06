Wilber Pan’s Wife Xuanyun Criticized for Controversial Outfit Choice

Wilber Pan, the Taiwanese singer and actor, recently sparked controversy on social media when he was seen in the same frame as his wife, Xuanyun. The couple attended an event together, but it was Pan’s wife’s choice of outfit that caused a stir among netizens.

Xuanyun, who is known for her fashionable style, appeared at the event dressed in what some described as a “local tyrant” outfit. She was wearing a long, extravagant gown with bold patterns and flashy jewelry. Many online users criticized her outfit, saying it was inappropriate and not suitable for the occasion.

The couple has always been in the spotlight since their marriage in 2018. They have been known for their stylish and glamorous appearances, both individually and as a couple. However, this particular fashion choice seemed to miss the mark.

Netizens took to social media to express their disapproval of Xuanyun’s outfit. Some commented that her choice of clothing was too ostentatious and did not reflect good taste. Others questioned why she would wear such an outfit to an event that required a more formal and understated look.

On the other hand, there were also those who defended Xuanyun’s fashion sense. They argued that her outfit was a form of self-expression and creativity, and she should be allowed to dress however she likes without facing criticism.

This incident has once again highlighted the intense scrutiny and judgement faced by celebrities and their spouses in the public eye. It is not uncommon for famous individuals and their partners to face criticism for their fashion choices, as their appearances are constantly scrutinized.

Wilber Pan and Xuanyun have yet to respond to the criticism. It remains to be seen whether they will address the issue or simply move on from the controversy. Regardless, this incident serves as a reminder that even celebrities are not immune to public opinion when it comes to their personal style.

