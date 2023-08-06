China Electronics Cloud and Harbin Institute of Technology (Shenzhen) Jointly Establish Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Application Joint Laboratory to Foster AI Talent

China Electronics Cloud and Harbin Institute of Technology (Shenzhen) have signed a cooperation agreement to establish the “Harbin Institute of Technology (Shenzhen)-China Electronics Cloud Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Application Joint Laboratory.” The signing ceremony took place in Nanshan, where the joint laboratory will be located.

The purpose of this collaboration is to conduct cutting-edge research on artificial intelligence and application technologies such as large models and edge computing. The laboratory aims to organize scientific research in key technical areas including data processing, model development, model deployment, and evaluation. The ultimate goal is to promote the transformation and implementation of scientific research results and enhance the innovation ability and practical application of artificial intelligence technology.

Additionally, the joint laboratory will focus on cultivating talents in the field of artificial intelligence. This effort aims to lay a talent foundation for the rapid development of the artificial intelligence industry in Nanshan District.

By leveraging the strengths of both China Electronics and Harbin Institute of Technology, the “Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Application Joint Laboratory” will create a full-link closed loop for industry-university-research applications.

China Electronics Cloud, a subsidiary of Sunda Group, specializes in digital and information services. It is a key player in China‘s electronic independent computing industry system, with a focus on digital infrastructure construction and operation, data resource system planning and construction, and the innovative application of digital technology.

The establishment of this joint laboratory signifies a significant step forward in fostering collaboration between academia and industry in the field of artificial intelligence. It is expected to drive innovation, technological advancements, and talent development in this crucial sector.

Disclaimer: The article was sourced from Shenzhen Business Daily and does not reflect the views or position of this site. It should not be considered as investment advice, and readers should proceed at their own risk.

