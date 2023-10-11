WILDSTYLE & TATTOO Fair 2023 – The autumn dates

In 2023, the Wildstyle & Tattoo trade fair including bands, side shows and street food festival will once again get under your skin in various cities in Austria! Included this time. UDO, LORDI, DESTRUCTION, SODOM, BELPHEGOR and more!

DEAR WILDSTYLER! THE WILDSTYLE & TATTOO FAIR – Europe’s most successful & spectacular tattoo show – will enter its 28th year in 2023!!

After successful trade fairs with exhibitors, famous tattoo artists and bands such as SODOM, BELPHEGOR, V8WANKERS or HEAVEN2HELL with numerous visitors took place again in 2022, we are now pleased to be able to announce the Wildstyle & Tattoo trade fair 2023!

This time too, in addition to top international tattoo artists and their tattoos, piercings, as well as all sorts of accessories and clothing, there will once again be a big supporting program with acts like The Enigma, The Sin City Sideshow, Kiros – The Twisted Man and the beloved Wildstyle Showgirls!

In addition, this year a great band will be headlining at various locations per trade fair and day, more specifically DESTRUCTION, UDO, SODOM, LORDI and BELPHEGOR, playing complete sets including all their hits and bangers! Support will be provided by SILENZER, V8 WANKERS, GARAGEDAYS, SPEED LIMIT, HEAVEN2HELL, FIVE WAYS TO NOWHERE, STRANGE OMEN and SUPERNOVA PLASMAJETS. (You can see who plays where below)

Here again are all the dates and band breakdowns in the fall: October 14th – Kapfenberg, Stadthalle – LORDI (Support: Silenzer) October 15th – Kapfenberg, Stadthalle – SODOM (Support: V8 Wankers) October 21st – Linz, Tabakfabrik – LORDI (Support: Heaven2Hell) October 22nd – Linz, Tabakfabrik – UDO (Support: Five Ways To Nowhere) October 28th – Salzburg, Exhibition Center – LORDI (Support: Supernova Plasmajets) October 29th – Salzburg, Exhibition Center – UDO (Support: Speed ​​Limit)

About the Wildstyle trade fair:

More than 2.5 million enthusiastic visitors have now experienced the WILDSTYLE & TATTOO FAIR live, which makes the WILDSTYLE & TATTOO FAIR by far the most successful tattoo project in Europe – if not worldwide!!

For more than 27 years, the WILDSTYLE & TATTOO FAIR has stood for the highest quality in the area of ​​tattoos, piercing, shops, exhibitors and show programs and attracts the biggest stars and cult figures of the global tattoo scene year after year!

And in 2023 we’ll go one better – an unprecedented concentrated load of freak shows, acrobats, attractions, dozens of world-class tattoo artists, live concerts from LORDI, UDO, SODOM, BELPHEGOR and DESTRUCTION, among others, and of course also sensational star guests & Guinness world record holders and in each case Outdoor area with free entry, the European Street Food Festival is waiting for the Wildstyle visitors!!

We are of course extremely proud that we can now announce sensational live concerts directly at the WILDSTYLE & TATTOO trade fairs for all cities in 2023.

The concerts are already included in the “Wildstyle ticket price” of just EUR 20 (+ advance booking fee)! Yes, the concerts take place directly on the Wildstyle stage without additional admission!! And all bands play regular, full-length concerts with all the hits!!

And like last year, there’s a big bonus in the form of the Street Food Festival with free entry! Here, before/after/in between, you can indulge, feast and taste the culinary delights from different corners of the world.

