Primary education in Loja in the mid-20th century – breaking latest news

Efraín Borrero E.

In the middle of the 20th century, the city of Loja had four male basic education establishments: the Christian Brothers Private School, the Miguel Riofrío Public School, the José Ángel Palacio Public School and the “Mariana Córdova de Sotomayor” Private Educational Center. .

These educational centers provided basic education for children in circumstances that the population of our city was 22,353 people, according to the First Population Census of Ecuador carried out in 1950, and that men were slightly less than 50%; percentage from which the number of school-age children would have to be deducted.

Obviously I am referring to what we knew as primary schools regulated by the State, through the Ministry of Education, whose history dates back to the time of formation of the Republic when Ecuador was established in 1830, with the creation of the General Directorate of Studies. The first Organic Law of Republican Instruction also dates from that time.

The observation is pertinent because in the colonial era a school was established that operated together with the first school in Loja run by the Jesuits, thanks to the donation of doctors De la Cueva, Rodríguez and Valdivieso.

Pio Jaramillo Alvarado highlights that “Loja had the category of a favored city among the few that enjoyed the privilege of having top-quality schools in the colony.” These educational centers operated until 1767, when the Jesuits were expelled.

However, the efforts of philanthropists such as Miguel and Bernardo Valdivieso made it possible that, with the sponsorship of the Illustrious Cabildo, the purpose of providing education to children did not falter, which occurred until the constitution of the Ecuadorian State.

Establishing a chronological order with the available sources, it is possible to determine that the Private School of the Christian Brothers, later known as the José Antonio Eguiguren La Salle School, was the first to exist in our city under the regulation of the State.

From the historical overview disseminated by the Lasallian Community it is possible to know that Brother Yon José, official delegate of García Moreno, arrived in Loja in mid-November 1870 with the purpose of establishing a religious school.

Governor Manuel Eguiguren’s enthusiasm was admirable, committing to getting the building and everything necessary ready to start the school year. In the midst of citizen joy, the Christian Brothers School was founded on October 22, 1871, beginning its work with 210 students, in a large building previously built with funds from the legacy of Bernardo Valdivieso.

After twelve years of absence, for political reasons, on September 19, 1907, the Brothers returned to Loja at the expense of Monsignor José Antonio Eguiguren Escudero, bishop of Loja, who had urged so much for the return of the Community of Lasallian Brothers. He supported them from the moment they arrived with 200 sucres per month in rent. On October 21, 1907, the school was refounded with 300 students.

When Bishop José Antonio Eguiguren died early, there was concern in the community about the future of the school. Thanks to the generosity of Loja residents and the decision of the Diocesan Curia to overcome the difficulties, on May 1, 1921, Bishop Guillermo José Harris Morales convened a group of citizens interested in the survival of the prestigious educational establishment and eager to equip it a functional place.

At this meeting, doctors Javier Valdivieso and Víctor Antonio Castillo were entrusted with the construction of the San Juan Bautista de la Salle school, emphasizing the following: “On the corner of the building site, located at the intersection of 24th Street May and Olmedo will leave the appropriate site to form a small square and raise a monument to place a bust or statue of José Antonio Eguiguren.” At that time the street that today bears the name of José Antonio Eguiguren was called May 24. The monument was never built.

On the other hand, the Miguel Riofrío Fiscal School was created on June 5, 1895 in the fervor of the liberal revolution, becoming the first secular primary education establishment in Loja. A few months ago the 128 years of its existence were commemorated in style.

The institution is named after the distinguished journalist, lawyer, politician and prominent writer from Loja, Miguel Riofrío, recognized thanks to La Emancipada, the first novel in our country.

Reinaldo Valarezo García, citing Professor David Pacheco, mentions that Manuel Benigno Ayora Cueva, in his capacity as governor of Loja and against the will of Bishop José María Massia, took charge of the school run by the Christian Brothers and that from there he passed to be a secular campus; but only from 1916 onwards was the school called Miguel Riofrío.

Then, in October 1938, the Indo-America Children’s Fiscal School was created. Through a journalistic investigation published by Diario La Hora, which refers to documentary sources of the institution, it is known that said foundation was due to the efforts of Virgilio Abarca Montesinos and that the first director was the normalist Honorio Cabrera.

Three years after the school was established, with Luciano Lazo Ortega as its director, it was decided to change its name to José Ángel Palacio Suárez, an illustrious philanthropist from Loja who allocated part of his fortune to the education of children, creating a institution called “Socorro del Niño”, to which he gave the amount of twenty thousand sucres and the farm he owned called Villonaco.

José Ángel Palacio Suárez was an exemplary citizen. In the aforementioned journalistic note it is noted that he held, with plenty of merit and results of historical significance, several public functions, such as the presidency of the Cantonal Municipality and the Provincial Council. From these functions he deployed extensive and transparent management aimed at providing the city and the province with an infrastructure in accordance with the demands of the community’s progress.

Among other works, he built the facilities of the central market of the city of Loja. As president of the Provincial Council he faced the challenge of constructing the institutional building located in the central park. Likewise, the priority of his administration was the roads to which he dedicated efforts and resources, such as the construction of the Loja-Taquil highway.

Finally, the “Mariana Córdova de Sotomayor” Private Educational Center for Primary Instruction, which had as its predecessor the San Luis Pensionado, created on October 1, 1946 thanks to the commitment and effort of the distinguished vocational teacher, Miguel Ángel Suárez Rojas, with the support of Monsignor Jorge Guillermo Armijos Valdivieso and the enthusiastic approval of the Ministry of Education. The approval of Loja society was expressed in various ways as it saw a new horizon for the education of its children.

Miguel Ángel Suárez Rojas was born coincidentally on April 13, 1906, a date consecrated in Ecuador to pay tribute to the teacher. His passionate and selfless desire to serve the children of Loja has earned the lasting recognition of the community. In addition to being a teacher, he was an artist of exquisite sensitivity reflected in the multiple paintings and sacred ornaments that he painted.

By ministerial resolution of February 10, 1949, The San Luís Pensionado changed its name to the Mariana Córdova de Sotomayor Private Primary Education Center, which continued under the aegis of such an illustrious educator. This name change was due to the philanthropy of Mr. Ángel Sotomayor who donated a house for the Center to operate and bear the name of his late wife: Mariana Córdova de Sotomayor.

I had the joy of completing my primary studies at that school and being a disciple of Miguel Ángel Suárez Rojas. I remember him with immense affection and gratitude. I am sure that his wise teaching and the training he gave me, like thousands of Loja children, have constituted a standard of life throughout my existence.

In figurative language I can say that in his hands he always had the Manual of Urbanity and Good Manners by Manuel Antonio Carreño, written in 1853, to instill values ​​in us and teach us how we should behave in all circumstances. Every day he insisted on respecting others and greeting elders. He himself was an example when he took off his hat to greet the ladies and the elders, giving them the corner of the sidewalk, or when in civic parades he passed with his students in front of the presidential gallery.

Miguel Ángel Suárez Rojas was an apostle of Loja education and we must preserve his name with the noblest feeling of admiration and gratitude.

