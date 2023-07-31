End clap for the 7th edition of the Togolese National Cinema Week – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

Open since Saturday, July 22 on the site of Canal Olympia ” Godopé, the 7th edition of the Togolese National Cinema Week ended this Saturday on a note of satisfaction.

In summary, four (04) master classes, three (03) partner days, the screening of the 50 films in competition and two films out of competition, one (01) guest of honor country day, one (01) cinema market and audiovisual industry for film producers, film corporations, festival promoters, film schools and craftspeople.

In terms of prizes, the fiction film “Djeyna” and the documentary film “Petit bricoleur” were selected for Clap Ivoire. They each received an envelope of 1 million FCFA, a trophy and a painting. “Le Coup de Grâce” by Steven1 AF, received the prize for best fiction feature film. He received an envelope of 1,500,000 FCFA, a trophy and a painting. The prize for best fiction in the short film session went to the film “A ticket for Europe” by Koami Matthieu Apla and that of the documentary was won by the film “Appart’Mer” by Justin Kpatcha.

» We are very happy and satisfied with the holding of this edition because our objectives have been achieved. We achieved what was planned even if it was in somewhat difficult conditions, we know that no human work is perfect. We hope that the next editions will be even better”, indicated the director of the national center of cinema and animated image, Koutome Déni.

Mrs. Prime Minister, Victoire Tomégah-Dogbé went for her part, this Thursday, July 27, to the site at Canal Olympia Godopé in Lomé. After free and informal exchanges with all the cultural actors present, she thanked the actors for the very strong mobilization.

“You made me happy and proud. I didn’t expect to see so many actors here. I saw that there is a very beautiful composition of the cultural world of our country. And I would like to congratulate you on that,” she said.

The Head of Government also reassured actors in the cultural world regarding the operationalization of the National Support Fund for the Cinematographic and Audiovisual Industry (FoNSICA).

