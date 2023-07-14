will carry out “absolute rest” and announced his withdrawal from the electoral campaign

The leader of the Civic-ARI Coalition, Elisa Carrió, anticipated today that she will carry out “absolute rest” for “some months” after being discharged after the transient ischemic attack she suffered during her visit to Santa Fe.

“I’m already at home and I’m going to rest completely for a few months,” Carrió wrote on his official Twitter account.

By this means, she thanked “all the doctors and nurses of the Esperanza Sanatorium, in Santa Fe” and especially her doctor -nicknamed “Lolo”- who “accompanied her back to Buenos Aires”.

“Thank you very much, also, to the staff of the Hospital Austral for the care and discretion. A kiss and God bless you, ”he added in his message.

The ischemic stroke that Carrió suffered

The 66-year-old leader had been admitted to a sanatorium in the Santa Fe town of Esperanza after having suffered a decompensation when she had traveled to support candidates of her political force who will participate in the provincial PASO on Sunday.

Yesterday, Carrió was discharged after having registered a “favorable evolution”, according to reports from the Sanatorium, and returned to Buenos Aires after having undergone a series of studies that determined that she suffered a transient ischemic attack from which she recovered.

