will stream the show live

This Sunday, July 2, Callejero Fino will be presented for the first time at the Movistar Arena. For those who cannot go to the show of one of the most popular references of the RKT genre, they will be able to see it live through the Star+ platform starting at 8:30 p.m.

After filling Luna Park last year, the singer Simón Natanel Alvarenga (such his real name), will give a show that means a new leap in call for him after becoming one of the most listened to artists of national urban music. and to participate in major events such as the Lollapalooza Argentina festival and the last Gardel Awards ceremony.

Available to the local public and to other regions of Latin America, the broadcast produced by the El Bajo studios will also have access to a preview of the show, through live coverage from the stadium located in the Villa Crespo neighborhood and by the journalists Bebe Contepomi and the Venezuelan Anaís Castro.

“The RKT is a movement, today it is an engine of work for a lot of kids like me, today it is a lifestyle,” said Callejero Fino when he announced this date on social networks, in which he will seek to condense the incursion he is making He has been mixing the sounds of reggaeton and cumbia villera for more than a decade.

Last year, in dialogue with Télam before his popular consecration and while he was serving a home prison in his house, the young singer pointed out that “music saves lives”: “If on top of doing good it gives you food, then it’s a success and a round business”.

“I make music for people to have fun beyond the fact that some say that I advocate violence and stuff. It is not necessary for me to say that they get high so that people get high, I make music so that people hesitate and enjoy it. There is the one who understands it well and the one who does not understand it, ”he added.

The broadcast of the show will be added to the platform’s Star+ Live catalog, which has already included events such as Los Fabulosos Cadillacs: Matador 30 years, Fito Páez: Love 30 years after love, Lali: Discipline Tour in Vélez and Tini Tour 2022 : The farewell of the year, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

