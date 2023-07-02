Home » discounts on Galaxy A, from A14 to A54
discounts on Galaxy A, from A14 to A54

by admin
We have already seen the Samsung Galaxy A54 at a super discount from Mediaworld, but now the Korean mid-range smartphone is also on offer on Amazon. Not only that: together with him, we also have discounts Galaxy A14, Galaxy A23 e Galaxy A34with discounts that reach 39% less than the list price!

Let’s start with the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G da 128 GB, which is sold on Amazon at a price of 308.90 Euros, against the 492.66 Euros in the list price. We’re talking about a 37% discount for Samsung’s “top” A-line smartphone. The device boasts an 8-Core Exynos 1380 SoC, a Mali-G68 MP5 GPU and a 6GB RAM. In this case, the storage is 128GB expandable up to 1 TB with MicroSDXC.

Going down in price, on offer on Amazon we also find the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G da 128 GB: also in this case the smartphone has a 6 GB RAM, which is combined with an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. Like its older brother, the Galaxy A34 also has expandable memory up to 1 TB and an excellent Super AMOLED screen 6.6 “with FHD + resolution. The discounted price of the device is 243 Euros, against the 399.90 Euros in the list.

At thirty Euros less, with a price of 213 round Euros, we then have the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G da 128 GB: the discount is in this case 39%, since the MSRP of the device is set at 349.90 Euros. The device has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable of course), along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and an Adreno 610 GPU.

Finally, we conclude with the Samsung Galaxy A14 da 64 GB of memory and 4 GB of RAM. The phone, a real one batteryphone with a 5,000 mAh cell, it is sold for 133.05 Euros, 37% less than the list price, set instead at 209.90 Euros. On the technical side, the smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

