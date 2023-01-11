This spring has truly been packed with hit releases, so much so that highly anticipated titles like Resident Evil 4 Remake have almost been flying under the radar all the time, with bigger titles grabbing the spotlight. It launches on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on March 24 – luckily, there doesn’t appear to be any delay.

The source of this claim comes from Capcom themselves. When producer Yoshiaki Hirabayash spoke to Famitsu about the game recently, he said:

“We’re working hard to give you more information about Resident Evil 4 in preparation for its launch on March 24th. The game is also in the final stretch, get the team together and make it a little bit better. Please wait for a while.

This hopefully means we’ll soon receive an announcement confirming that the game has reached gold status and is ready to ship. Considering how good Capcom’s previous Resident Evil remake was, and Resident Evil 4 is widely regarded as a serious candidate for the best horror game of all time…well. . . Let’s just say we’re looking forward to this. many.

