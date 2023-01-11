Home Health what they are and the difference with the unavailable. Schillacci starts checks
Health

what they are and the difference with the unavailable. Schillacci starts checks

by admin
what they are and the difference with the unavailable. Schillacci starts checks

It’s an emergency Pharmacy in Italy. L’Aifa has updated the list of missing medicines on its website. In total there are 3200. A list that is constantly renewed on the basis of the reports received by the agency. But that some are not found happens frequently. As happened this summerwhen ibuprofen was no longer found in Italian pharmacies due to the boom in cases
Covid. This time, however, the stocks in the warehouses have run out due to the peak of theinfluenza.

Pulmonary fibrosis, trials of the first drug developed by artificial intelligence are underway

The Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci intervenes

Identification of medicines experiencing a real shortage, short and medium-term response interventions to promptly meet the needs of citizens and the definition of communication and awareness-raising activities in order to avoid alarmism and consequent unjustified rush to purchase. This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, highlighted in the meeting that today established the birth of a permanent working table on the supply of drugs to define the real extent of the phenomenon and indicate proposed solutions.

See also  If we can't lose weight as fast as we would like, we probably have to wake up the metabolism this way

You may also like

what the Ministry of Health says

Alzheimer’s, a rare hereditary form, can be diagnosed...

Clinical trials that promise to revolutionize medicine in...

Sip, full pediatrics and record accesses to the...

“I won’t be a doctor anymore”

This is the best 2023 diet for short-term...

Valeria Fioravanti dies of meningitis at the age...

Record accesses to the emergency room and pediatric...

Untraceable drugs: what can we do? What can...

Covid, experts on alert for the Kraken variant....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy