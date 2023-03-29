The beautifully designed JapanEasy Bowls & Bento has been on the (online) shelves since March 15. Tim Anderson takes you back into the – how could it be otherwise – rich Japanese cuisine in his new cookbook. But this book is more than a book of recipes for dinner. This is a guide to Japanese food at any time of the day. With not too complicated recipes you can also unpack during lunch. And the fun part is: we can give away three copies! Later in this article you can read how you can win a copy.

JapanEasy Bowls & Bento: edamame croquettes

Unique, yet accessible recipes

When I received this book I was a bit afraid that the dishes would be very difficult (because what is a beetroot kinpira? And I had never heard of a Yakisoba cheese omelette…). I was also worried that there might be similarities with Tim Anderson’s previous book on my shelf: JapanEasy. Nothing is less true. Tim Anderson makes Japanese cooking attractive with his clear explanations for the rather unique dishes. The writer takes you through the basics of rice or soups, and what is striking is the sometimes American angle. Can’t wait to make the BLT ramen salad with teriyaki mayo dressing, or the Japanese sausage rolls.

For every moment of the day

Although yours truly eats peanut butter sandwiches in the afternoon, this book inspires you to change course. Japanese cooking doesn’t have to be difficult and can easily be prepared in advance by means of bento boxes, for example. In this way you can prepare a delicious, nutritious dish full of color and taste explosions in the afternoon. The book is also full of small and side dishes, single dish dishes and even a chapter on bread & pastries. And as Tim Anderson himself says: Japanese food isn’t just for special occasions – Japanese food is forever.

This book is not for vegetarians or dieters. Read our article about Vegan JapanEasy by Tim Anderson here!

JapanEasy Bowls & Bento

