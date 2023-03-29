Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to strongly oppose the legislation to limit the powers of the Supreme Court.

Web Desk: The meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf parliamentary party in the senate regarding the legislation made by the government has been convened at 9:30 am tomorrow, opposition leader Senator Dr. Shahzad Wasim will preside over the meeting.

In the meeting of the parliamentary party, the strategy will be decided on the government’s legislation to limit the powers of the higher judiciary.