Produced by Beijing Youku Technology Co., Ltd., Huanrui Century (Dongyang) Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Zhonghui Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd., and jointly produced by Wanda Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. and Fangte Film Investment Co., Ltd., the chief producer Zhao Zhi Cheng, chief producer Zhong Junyan, producers Jiang Xinguang, Gao Xinjie, directors Guo Hu, Ren Haitao, screenwriter Zhang Yuanang, Yang Zi, Cheng Yi co-starringTV series “Agarwood is like crumbs”Logged in on July 20Youku video, 49 hours after the broadcast, the popularity value of the station exceeded 10,000, and the entire network was madly searched for more than 1,320. The ingenious production caused heated discussions among netizens.Among them, #agarwood is too sweet#, #agarwood is like a crumb and the knife is numb# etc.Trending topics on WeiboAroused strong resonance with the audience, based on the diverse and complex emotional narrative, “Agarwood is like crumbs” is intensively cultivated in the fields of family affection, friendship and love, intertwined with righteousness and small love, deep affection and despair, and it is still fresh in people’s memory. It shows the infinite charm and potential of the play.





Make enough emotional lines, create a sense of atmosphere, and tap positive values ​​to convey youthful growth

“Agarwood is like crumbs” has a complete and grand world view, born out of the fairy world in traditional Chinese culture. The play tells the story of Yingyuan (Cheng Yi), the emperor of the six realms, and Yan Dan (Yang Zi), the fairy of Hanli, who join hands to fight against evil. The story of forces declaring war and jointly protecting the righteousness of the world. As a fairy-tale drama, “Agarwood is like crumbs” does not blindly show the deep infatuation between the male and female protagonists, but extracts the emotional commonality in the process of encountering, knowing and falling in love between the two, with a calm perspective and documentary. The gesture of the play puts the characters in the play into the storyline, trying to eliminate the boundary between the traditional Xianxia drama and the emotions of the real audience, and achieve deep resonance.

In the episodes that have been broadcast, the emotional development between Ying Yuan and Yan Dan has gone through stages such as hating each other, revealing their hearts, cherishing each other, settling in dreams, and misunderstanding hurt feelings. Ying Yuan’s love for Yan Dan is the purest romantic love. He was deeply moved by the innocence, kindness and quirkiness that Yan Dan possessed. From the battle over the tortoise to repairing the belt, from shooting tiles on the roof to riding the Kun to admire the stars, love quietly breeds and goes with the flow. For Yan Dan, Ying Yuan has changed from an unreachable celestial emperor to a husband who has entrusted her with her life and a dream. She can’t understand her lover’s “departure”, but she can’t forget it, so she wandered in Wangchuan for more than 800 years. , until the gray hair is still so affectionate. Her love is precious and pure, moving and memorable. It is worth mentioning that although the two have a rough road to love, they still maintain a sincere and kind heart. For the sake of justice and not to make their partners sad, they work hard to get out of the pain and fight for love. It shows the youthful chivalry to the fullest.





High-energy plots hide mysterious emotional propositions, speculative transformation, sweet and warm fusion

In the middle of the plot, the fairy, the human and the devil dance on the same stage. The complex conflicts and tortuous emotional entanglements are enough to make people dazzling. The switching of tears and laughter often happens in seconds. As twin sisters, Yan Dan and Zhixi are born to be strong and weak. However, a farce of a caring person makes the sisters hate each other. After Yan Dan jumped off the bridge in despair, Zhixi woke up, and her tears finally Flowing for the sake of her sister, she changed her weak and inferior character in the past, and was determined to expose Ying Deng’s evil deeds to the public. Can she successfully wash away Yan Dan’s grievances? People look forward to it.

As the “little black fish” that Yan Dan took care of and grew up with, Yu Mo failed to protect Yan Dan at the critical moment due to lack of mana. In order to find Yan Dan after descending to the mortal world, Yu Mo did not hesitate to cut off his own dragon horn to cut through the sky, and finally succeeded in reaching the mortal world. In an unfamiliar world, Yu Mo was chased by Ao Xuan, and the dragon pill was damaged and ruptured. Although his body was bruised and bruised, he never stopped looking for Yan Dan’s thoughts. Yu Mo’s protection and dedication to Yan Dan has both a deep friendship and a hidden teenage mind. Behind these complex and heavy emotions, there are their respective missions and responsibilities, and the persistence of guarding and being guarded.





There is sweetness and warmth, as well as the warmth and warmth of humanity. "Agarwood is like crumbs" is not only about the emotional entanglement and growth between the male and female protagonists, but also lightly incorporates more realistic topics and feelings. Can Ying Yuan discover the secret behind the battle between the fairy and the devil? What setbacks will Yan Dan encounter in his mortal road? Can Yu Mo succeed in finding Yan Dan?




