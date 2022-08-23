Original title: Chen Xuyuan: We must resolutely stifle the bad habits of the football industry with the determination of a strong man to break his wrist

On August 22, in order to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on promoting the Chinese sports spirit and doing a good job in anti-doping work, conveying the spirit of the national sports system competition style and discipline and anti-doping warning education conference, and effectively do a good job in national football. In order to create a clean and upright football development atmosphere, the Chinese Football Association held a national football industry competition and anti-doping work conference. Du Zhaocai, Deputy Director of the General Administration of Sports of the People’s Republic of China, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Chinese Football Association, and Chen Xuyuan, Chairman of the Chinese Football Association attended the meeting and delivered speeches.

Yan Zhanhe, executive committee member and secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of the Chinese Football Association, first conveyed the spirit of the national sports system game discipline and anti-doping warning education conference.

Deputy Director Du Zhaocai pointed out in his speech that competition discipline and anti-doping are the lifeline and high-voltage line of sports work, and are also a key part of the style construction of the football industry, which has always been the top priority of our work. The majority of football practitioners should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on football reform and development, fully understand the special significance of game discipline and anti-doping work to football work, improve their political position, unify their thinking and understanding, and The case serves as a lesson, draws inferences from other facts, thoroughly investigates and analyzes the problem, takes resolute and powerful measures to promote the game discipline and anti-doping work, and crack down on the scum of “fake gambling” in the football field with a zero-tolerance attitude, and create a clean atmosphere. , Healthy and upward football style, and promote the healthy development of Chinese football.

He emphasized that the issue of game discipline and doping, especially the issue of “fake gambling”, is a concentrated manifestation of the unhealthy trends in the football industry and a cancer that affects the healthy development of the football business. It is necessary to in-depth analyze the reasons for the problem of competition and doping, further enhance the sense of urgency and mission to do a good job in the construction of football industry style, strengthen the party’s overall leadership over football work, carry out in-depth ideological and political education activities in the football industry, and build a football industry. The long-term mechanism for the construction of the style, comprehensively carry out the self-inspection and self-correction work of the competition discipline and anti-doping, increase the accountability for discipline enforcement, and go all out with the greatest determination, the most determined attitude and the most severe measures. We will pay close attention to the discipline and anti-doping work, and take practical actions to welcome the Party’s 20th National Congress of Victory.

Chairman Chen Xuyuan mentioned in his speech that the current problems of game style and discipline in the football industry have seriously eroded the healthy development of Chinese football, seriously endangered the image of Chinese football, and seriously distorted the moral values ​​that football should have. To the point where it is necessary to rectify and clean up. We must act resolutely, with the determination of a strong man to break his wrist and real work measures, we must resolutely stifle all kinds of bad habits in the football industry, and return Chinese football to a clean and healthy environment.

Chairman Chen Xuyuan emphasized in the work deployment that the majority of football practitioners should earnestly improve their ideological awareness, fully understand the importance of the football industry’s game discipline and anti-doping work; Work responsibility requirements, carry out self-examination and self-correction, and implement the work of the game style and discipline; to be strict and disciplined, establish a blacklist system, and severely punish all kinds of game style and discipline problems; to improve the management system, so that there are The law can be followed and there is evidence to follow. All football workers should make concerted efforts and make joint efforts to make every effort for the healthy development of Chinese football, and welcome the convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with good game style and discipline in the football industry.

The meeting was chaired by Sun Wen, vice-chairman of the Chinese Football Association. The executive committee of the Chinese Football Association, the head of the preparatory group of the Chinese Football Association, the heads of the special committees of the Chinese Football Association, the heads of various departments of the Chinese Football Association Secretariat, the chairman of the member associations, the secretary general, the head of competition and referee, the professional league of men's and women's football at all levels More than 500 people, including the general manager, team leader, head coach of the club, the relevant leaders of the Organizing Committee of the China Championship, the five-a-side and the beach football league, and the relevant leaders of the China Youth Football League Competition Office, attended the meeting online or offline.





