Dinamo concedes an encore in the championship dragged by an overflowing Jones, Naples falls at the PalaSerradimigni, under the blows of the number 0 and a good Diop, who stops Williams’ initiative by creating the defensive breakthrough for Sassari.

Sassari-Naples 86-69

First part of the match in favor of the hosts who find an important extension in the second quarter; Naples starts well, taking the light off the direction of Robinson first and then Dowe, with Williams capable of making a difference in the paint. In the second quarter, the turning point came thanks to the second lines; Diop after having blocked the work of Williams, frees up space for the talent of Jones, with which he packs the break which also brings the maximum advantage of Sassari to 16. Buscaglia tries to reorganize his ideas, but Bucchi’s team defense makes the difference and in the 20th minute Dinamo leads 43-28. After the long break, Napoli tries to reopen the match by taking advantage of a greater lucidity in the construction of the game, Uglietti and Howard bring the guests closer together, but Sassari is good at not losing lucidity, finding the baskets with Bendzius and the usual Jones that break the opponent’s rhythm . Napoli does not mentally exit the match, but Sassari continues also in the last quarter to maintain a reassuring advantage threshold, until the break signed by Diop which is worth the new +16 and the second win in a row for Bucchi’s team.