[The Epoch Times, December 17, 2022] The mid-term elections kept the topic of bus refugees in New York hidden for a while, but in fact it has not stopped for a day, and border refugees are still hundreds of thousands every day Get off at the bus terminus at 42nd Street on Eighth Avenue.

According to a Fox TV report, just last Sunday (December 11), outside El Paso (El Paso, Texas), those South Americans were still holding their luggage and dragging their children, Lined up like ants, waded across rivers, and camped under the border wall.

They have been biding their time to break into the border. These people are even more excited now, because December 21 is the day when former President Trump’s “No. 42 Quickly Deport Illegal Immigrants” order expires. At that time, these illegal immigrants can break through the U.S. border gates and pour into the United States with the momentum of breaking the embankment. According to a memo from the Department of Homeland Security obtained by CNN, once Order 42 expires, there will be an “immediate increase in immigration flow” and people stationed in northern Mexico will enter the United States in droves.

“Order No. 42” is a policy implemented by the Trump administration in March 2020, which allows border law enforcement agents to invoke Title 42 (Title 42) of the U.S. Code when a new crown pneumonia outbreak occurs in the United States. terms to quickly prevent illegal entry. The order expires on December 21 this year.

According to the “English Epoch Times” citing data from the Department of Homeland Security on December 10, after the expiration of Order 42, the number of illegal immigrants entering from the border every day will reach 14,000; on December 14, Fox News adjusted this data to 15,000 people/day.

And a large part of these people will be transported by the governor of Texas to New York City by bus. According to data from the New York City government, the number of “asylum applicants” from the border has reached 31,000. Recently, New York Mayor Adams has applied to the Biden administration’s “Federal Emergency Management Agency” (FEMA) for $1 billion in aid funds, but has not received any reply.

Adams told the media on Thursday (15th) that “no one has helped New York City” so far, and he is worried about the upcoming peak of refugees.

“We’ve only had a few days, and the problems are coming,” Adams said. “No one has helped us. We haven’t gotten a penny from anyone. This has to stop. We need help.”

While he didn’t name them, anyone could hear him referring to Gov. Kathy Hochul and President Joe Biden. “We shouldn’t be paying for this, we need help from Washington DC and the state.”

But Republican elected officials in New York point out that the refugee problem in New York will not go away unless the U.S. border problem is fully resolved. Because the root of this matter lies in the border policy of the federal government.

Staten Island Republican Congressman Nicole Malliotakis re-posted her statement to the New York Post on Twitter on the 16th, saying that “struggling New York taxpayers” will pay for the cost of hosting refugees. , is both “unsustainable” and “unfair”.

“Why didn’t Mayor Adams ask President Biden to close the border? Why didn’t he challenge the ‘Right to Asylum Act’ that was meant for citizens? The vast majority of people who come into our country are illegal and not eligible for Asylum. said Mario.

In October, Adams declared a “state of emergency” for refugees in New York City. But according to an Adams aide exposed by the “Truth Project” (Veritas Project) on October 20, “the federal government will not give money to New York City” because “it will make Biden look bad.”

At the federal level, Biden, who has always insisted on opening the border, does not know what to do now. He is appealing a judgment of the Federal Court and requesting an extension of the validity period of Order No. 42. Because a federal judge Su Liwen (Emmet Sullivan) ruled that Trump’s law was “illegal.” Biden’s appeal was supported by 19 Republican states.

According to the English Epoch Times, Blas Nunez Neto, acting secretary of border and immigration policy of the Department of Homeland Security, said at the beginning of the month that if Order 42 expires, they will switch to Article 8 (Title 8) for enforcement. This Article 8 is also a federal law that allows the deportation of illegal immigrants who are “not eligible for refugee status”.

According to the data, in FY 2022, the border deported 1.1 million illegal immigrants under Section 8 laws; 1 million under Order 42.

New York City officials last week estimated that if Order 42 expires, the number of illegal immigrants arriving in New York City per day will increase from 1,700 to 2,400. ◇

