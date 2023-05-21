With his 4th hit, Judge gives the Yankees the lead, who beat the Reds 7-4

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aaron Judge had an RBI single in the tenth inning, his fourth hit of the game, and the New York Yankees beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 Saturday, hours after losing outfielder Aaron Hicks despite because there was still $27.6 million left on his contract.

New York overcame a 4-1 deficit with a three-run fifth inning off Luke Weaver on a home run by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Judge’s RBI double that slammed the ball into the wall of the left fielder and an RBI single by Anthony Rizzo.

Judge also had an RBI single that smashed the ball into the left field fence in the third inning as part of an afternoon in which he went 4 for 4 with three RBIs.

He is hitting .378 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and a 1.402 OPS in 11 games since coming off the disabled list May 9.

Greg Allen, reacquired by the Yankees on Friday, led off the 10th inning at automatic runner. He advanced to third on a popout off Gleyber Torres and scored on Judge’s single off Ian Gibaut (3-1).

Anthony Rizzo followed with a two-run home run, his second in two nights.

The win went to Clay Holmes (2-2).

For the Yankees, the Venezuelans Torres 5-2 with a run scored, Oswaldo Cabrera 3-0.

For the Reds, Cuban José Barrero 3-1 with a run scored.

