WITH HONOR

Boundless

(Hardcore | HC Punk)

Label: Pure Noise Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 08.09.2023

Now I really had to search the World Wide Web to see how long it had been since the last regular release of WITH HONOR and unbelievable but true; “This Is Our Revenge” was released 18 years ago. In other words, the author of these lines was still in his early 20s and not nearly forty when he listened to the record over and over again. Now the band, which disbanded in 2006, is releasing their third album “Boundless”.

And that’s the big plus point of the record, because with the compelling opener “My Anchor” the somewhat aging gentlemen take you on a journey through time and this is a lot of fun for nostalgic reasons and lets you decide Always smile contentedly at the memories that arise. This also consoles the fact that some tracks like “The Weight” seem a little half-baked, and the songwriting isn’t always convincing over the length of the album. The lightning-fast rumbling “Non Violent Redemption” is followed by “Both/And”, which is incredibly striking and boldly reminiscent of Brian McTernan BE WELL.

Wonderfully cracking songs like “Sovereignety Of Soul” with their positive vibe then console one or two weaknesses of “Boundless” and allow the joy of the band’s return to prevail. Probably a nostalgic must-buy for hardcore heads of the early 2000s, the rest should at least risk an ear.

Tracklist „Boundless“:

My Anchor

Trees

The Weight

Open Hands

Non violent Redemption

Both/And

To The Mourning

Sovereignty of Soul

No Escape

Rank & File

Love Is All

Grown Up and Gone

Total playing time: 31:05

Band-Links:

WITH HONOR – BoundlessAktuelles LineUp:Todd Mackey (Vocals)Jay Aust (Guitar)Jeff Aust (Guitar)Jack Caron (Bass)Jon Ross (Drums)7…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “WITH HONOR – Boundless”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/WithHonor_Bouindless.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “7”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Tsunemoto”

}

}}

The post WITH HONOR – Boundless appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Facebook

X

