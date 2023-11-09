Officials in a car were surprised to see the movement of a cheetah crossing the road at Anantgiri Hills, a tourist spot in Waqarabad district.

Cheetah activity at Anantgiri Hills, a tourist spot in Waqarabad district

The officials in the car were shocked to see him crossing the road

Officials of the forest department are alert, search operation at the spot

Hyderabad/Waqaraba: 06؍نومبر

Officials of the Forest Department were alerted immediately after the report of the movement of cheetah at Anantgiri Hills, a famous tourist spot in Waqarabad district. Apart from motorcyclists and other vehicle riders passing through Anantgiri Hills, a wave of fear and excitement has also spread in the surrounding villages.

From Waqarabad district 6 According to the details of the incident which took place at the Anantgiri Hills, a tourist spot located at a distance of kilometers, three officials included in the flying squad, including the Finance Department officials on election duty, this evening. 30-5 The officials were going from Anantgiri Hills towards Waqarabad by car and as soon as their car started running towards Waqarabad after passing in front of Haritarisart on Anantgiri Hills, these officials saw a cheetah crossing the road very close. .

Starting from Harita Resort, this road is like a small ghat with a downward slope, which automatically accelerates the speed of vehicles. Confirmed.

“This is the sloping road in the Anantgiri Hills where the leopard was spotted this evening.”

He said that he immediately informed the District Forest Officer, Waqarabad District, Venu Madhu. He admitted that he himself was surprised to see the leopard on the main highway of Anantgiri Hills, which was very close to his car. The road was crossed. At the same time, he said that at the time of this incredible incident, he did not even think of taking a picture or video of the cheetah, nor did he have enough time. He said that the passing animal was And no, it was a leopard.

On the other hand, soon after the information of these officials, the officials of the forest department have become alert and have reached Anantgiri Hills and are checking. Special teams have also been put on patrol. District Forest Officer Venu Madhav said that special videos have been installed at these places. are on their way who monitor the movement of the cheetah and send a message by immediately photographing it.

Between Tandoor and Waqarabad 2,400 Acres of forest land, Anantgiri Hills is home to various animals and rare flora and fauna. A large number of tourists from various places including Hyderabad, Telangana and neighboring Karnataka come to Anantgiri for the purpose of tourism, especially during the holidays.

There, the vehicles going to and from Hyderabad and Waqarabad from Tandoor, Dharur, Kerala pass through the same road where the leopard was seen this evening. The presence of the leopard is considered dangerous for motorcyclists. While a large number of rural people are also driven by autorickshaws. It passes through the same path

Officials of Waqarabad district forest department have revealed that even in Dama Gundam forests near Anantgiri Hills. 15 Movement of cheetah was spotted a day ago. After reports of cheetah movement on Anantgiri Hills, it has become imperative that motorcyclists and autorickshaw drivers plying this road be cautious.

