Four and a half kilos of gold worth more than 3 crore rupees were seized from the possession of four passengers including three women at the Hyderabad airport.

At the Hyderabad airport, four passengers, including three women, were in possession

excess of 3 Four and a half kilos of gold worth crores of rupees seized

Hyderabad: 01. January

(Sahar News.com)

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Shamsabad Airport) RGIA# But the customs department officials are continuing to confiscate gold and other prohibited items on a large scale. Foreign currency has been confiscated.

According to the information released by the Customs Department today, in the last two days, the officials of the Customs Department, Hyderabad Airport, in three separate incidents, seized more than four passengers, including three female passengers, who arrived at the Hyderabad Airport from Dubai. From 3 crores Worth Rs Four and a half kilos The gold has been confiscated 24 carats Gold bearing is also included.

According to the officials of Hyderabad Airport Customs Department December 30 was searched on the basis of profiling of a female passenger arriving from Dubai, in possession of the female passenger 1,632 grams weighty 14 Gold biscuits worth Rs One crore 30 lakh rupees The confiscated gold biscuits were brought by the female passenger hiding in her underwear.

Yesterday in another incident, according to officials 31 December In the possession of a passenger arriving at Hyderabad Airport from Dubai 1,100 Gram 24 carats Two gold chains containing Rs 69 lakh 85 thousand rupees which was being smuggled.

Ditto tomorrow 31 December In two separate incidents, two women from Dubai were searched from their possession 24 carats A sentence containing 16 Gold biscuits were recovered and seized. According to the officials of the Department of Customs, Hyderabad Airport, it was seized 1,865.2 Gram gold value One crore 18 lakh rupees A case has been registered in these four cases and further investigations are being conducted.

Based on profiling, @hydcus intercepted one pax coming from Dubai on 31.12.2023 & caught smuggling two 24kt Gold chains weighing 1100 gms valued at Rs. 69.85 lakhs. The Gold was #seized. @cbic_india @cgstcushyd @PIBHyderabad pic.twitter.com/M9QCxjvwyb — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) January 1, 2024

Based on profiling, @hydcus intercepted one female pax coming from Dubai on 30.12.2023 & found 14 #Gold bars weighing 1632 grams valued at Rs.1.03 Cr concealed inside the inner garments. The Gold was #seized. @cbic_india @cgstcushyd @PIBHyderabad pic.twitter.com/uYHWIPOl2Y — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) January 1, 2024

Based on profiling, @hydcus in two separate instances, intercepted two female passengers coming from Dubai on 31.12.2023 & recovered a total of 16 #Gold bars of 24kt gold weighing at 1865.2 gms valued at Rs 1.18 Cr. The Gold was #seized. @cbic_india @cgstcushyd @PIBHyderabad pic.twitter.com/x18R7fNnuR — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) January 1, 2024

“Also Read”

Gang busted in Waqarabad selling fake TV sets with famous company’s label, 9 arrested, 2 absconded, 71 TVs, 9 vehicles seized

Telangana SSC Annual Examination Schedule Released

Plane stuck under flyover bridge in Bihar!, traffic jam for hours, video viral on social media

In Russia, a plane with 30 passengers landed on a frozen river near the airport, passengers and crew are safe.

During the next five years, Waqarabad district will be developed with an expenditure of 3 thousand crores, the resumption of boating in the Kotpally project, the address of Speaker Gadam Prasad Kumar.

Post Views: 566

Like this:

Like Loading…

Share this: Facebook

X

