Julián, the ideal partner for the perfect hit

Julián Álvarez, at only 23 years of age, has already won fourteen titles, including the Copa Libertadores, the Copa América, the World Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the Club World Cup.

In this way, along with Dida and Cafu, they are the only three people in the history of football to achieve these titles. He is also the first Argentine to score two goals in a Club World Cup final.

In this way, Guardiola’s Manchester City won the last title they were missing by crushing Fluminense 4-0 at the close of the tournament played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Only 40 seconds were enough for the spider to contract his chest and score the first goal, later making a goal pass to Phil Foden and at the end of the game that had him as a figure, repeat with a definition of notable invoice. All arguments that have led City to recognize him, authorizing the only world champion patch on the squad, on his jacket.

How is it possible that a young man, the prototype of the son-in-law that any mother-in-law would want, can win everything in such a short time? What is Julián Álvarez’s ceiling, with so many years of football ahead of him? are the questions that everyone asks, while the center forward polishes his showcases.

A loot that Julián has won with a modus operandi, typical of a respectful and simple young man. A well-coiffed actor with a short plaid shirt, which begins with a filler gig and which, with friendly manners, waits for its moment to play a supporting role, then a special participation and concludes with a leading role.

This is what he did at River, in the national team and finally at City. At Millonario, when he was only 18 years old, he replaced Mora in a friendly match, scoring and he didn’t stop there. The team remembers his entry against Mexico in the World Cup in Qatar and from there he did not stop. At City, after a patient wait, Kevin De Bruyne’s injury opened the way for him to start and from there he did not stop.

In all the teams in which he played, he has shown enormous judgment both in associating himself with team play in small spaces, and in cold blood in defining plays.

He can be a necessary accomplice in a white glove hit, as happened in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, or in the second goal against Poland in the World Cup.but I was also able to put on the overalls, as in his unstoppable run to the net from more than half the field, in the unforgettable goal against Croatia.

He is able to make a pinpoint pass to Alexis Mc Allister in the most perfect counterattack that a World Cup final can remember and be the first defender on his team – using his arms to the limit – at the start of the rival team, as in the unbearable pressure on the goalkeeper with De Paul, in the second goal against Australia

It is perhaps in this versatility where the Calchinense stands out most, a young man who, also, due to his education and humility, is well accepted by his teammates and technicians.

Julián uses the cunning brought from the pasture to outwit opposing defenses, overcome obstacles and achieve his team’s objectives. In every movement, there is an echo of that skill that characterizes the masters of deception.

They are like tightrope walkers, mixing mischief with genius. An ideal partner, to deliver the perfect blow.

