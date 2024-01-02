Il 2024 has arrived and it will be a year full of technologic innovations. A year where we will see a higher integration ofArtificial intelligence (AI), the evolution of augmented reality devices (AR), but also software news for the world smartphonenew consoles in gaming sector and more. Some products already have a release date, others remain just rumors: but these are some of the most interesting tech news arriving in 2024.

8 tech innovations we expect to see in 2024

Predicting the future is not possible. Even the most expert person cannot take any innovation for certain: until a product arrives on the shelves (physical or digital), we cannot be sure of its release. The unexpected is always around the corner and the promises of companies and analysts do not always come true. But there are different tech news that we are pretty sure will arrive in 2024.

There are advance announcements from some companies, from Samsung ad Apple. Furthermore, some technologies (for displays and audio, in particular) already have a release date – even without any company having already announced products that support them. But there are also rumors, some more reliable than others. And then there are the announcements CES 2024which will preview some of the upcoming technologies.

In short: the clues are there. Perhaps we won’t really see all of the 8 tech innovations in this article in 2024but there’s a good chance that at least some of these products will be released in the next twelve months.

Technological products arriving in 2024

In this article, we have also included more general trends (for example, AI), but trying to talk about the products based on these technologies that we will be able to see. Which perhaps will be successful, like the 10 tech products that impressed us in 2023. Conversely, for products that will almost certainly arrive (Apple Vision Pro, but also smartphones such as iPhone 16 or Pixel 9), we have tried to grasp some more general trendsto broaden the perspective a bit.

With these premises, let’s launch ourselves into 2024 and discover the tech innovations we will see during this year.

Generative AI becomes more mature, from search to AI app stores

2024 could mark a turning point in the integration ofGenerative Artificial Intelligence in daily life. We’re not just talking about conversations with ChatGPT, but an even broader integration. Microsoft launched Copilot (also on Android smartphones) to integrate generative AI into Word, Excel and Outlook. Google will integrate its Gemini generative AI more and more into its products. And this, combined with the farewell to cookies for Privacy Sandbox, will greatly change the way we navigate online: we won’t notice all the differences, but those who create and manage websites will have to revolutionize the way they work.

Furthermore, as Software Mill explains well, the technologies of Generative AI they could become accessible through stores dedicated to AI app. Not just for developers (with platforms similar to TensorFlow, PyTorch) but also stores for users, like the Apple App Store or Google Play, but specific for AI. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is working on a similar solution.

This could lead to a proliferation of applications that exploit theAI for artistic content creation, text generation, photo editing improvements. But also applications to talk to famous historical figures, or specific AI to create emojis. Developers will train the AI ​​for specific tasks, to make it easier to use and more effective in its results. We don’t know if this tactic will work on the market, but in 2024 we will be able to have apps of this type on our smartphones.

Apple Vision Pro (and the answer of Meta)

2024 could see the debut of a new device augmented reality (AR) from Applecalled “Apple Vision Pro“. Apple already announced the viewer last year and promised to launch it at the beginning of 2024 (perhaps only in March), to reach one million shipments by December.

Chances are Meta (ex-Facebook) responds to this move with an evolution of its devices virtual reality e increased, trying to maintain the leadership it has achieved by fighting on two fronts: graphic quality but above all price. Furthermore, we expect new apps developed for the release of Apple Vision Pro (and then also ported to other AR/VR platforms), not just video games.

The new console of Nintendo (Switch 2?)

Speaking of video games, 2024 could be the year of the successor to the popular console Nintendo Switch. Although there is no official confirmation yet, it seems that Nintendo is working on an improved version or a direct successor of its hybrid console, as Inverse explains. It is speculated that this new console, if called “Switch 2” or with a different name, can offer more competitive hardware – also due to the competition from products such as Steam Deck, ROG Ally and Legion Deck. But as always, Nintendo focuses more on the quality of the games than the power of the processors: together with the console, we could perhaps see new adventures of Mario, Luigi and the rest of the Nintendo characters.

However, we don’t expect the new console to arrive anytime soon – realistically, we should wait until the end of the year. And if something goes wrong, even 2025.

iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, Pixel 9: for the smartphone the focus will be onAI

In 2024, we expect major manufacturers of smartphone come Apple, Samsung e Google place further emphasis on the integration ofArtificial intelligence in their devices. The new generations of smartphone like theiPhone 16il Galaxy S24 and the Pixel 9 they should change little design and hardware, according to the first rumors. But they should feature functionality AI advanced features to improve camera performance, battery management, voice assistance and providing increasingly intelligent and personalized user experiences.

This doesn’t mean we won’t see hardware and design innovations from other manufacturers. But Apple, Samsung and Google will play above all on software, which thanks to AI could give them a huge competitive advantage.

Apple Watch Xthe Mela revolutionizes his smartwatch

2024 could see the launch of theApple Watch Xrepresenting a further leap forward in the sector of smartwatch. This year Apple it won’t just be limited to improved health sensors, improved battery life and design. There is talk of a complete restyle, the product changes both aesthetically and functionally (a bit like the iPhone X did at the time, getting rid of the central button). Details are still missing, but it seems that Apple is ready to revolutionize its smart watch.

This announcement will become even more important given the complications of ban di Apple Watch 9 e Watch Ultra 2. Even if Apple manages to overturn the situation in court in the next few days, the lost sales and the damage to its image resulting from this patent dispute requires Apple to change pace. In this sector, the Cupertino company has no rivals – but if it wants to continue to dominate this sector, it will have to surprise us this year.

Humane AI Pin

The announcement of Humane AI Pin has left us with a huge promise for 2024: a device, without a screen, capable of replacing our smartphone. The pocket device connects to the internet and uses artificial intelligence to answer our questions. Furthermore, it can take photos and videos, project messages on our hand.

Humane has promised to launch the product in 2024, at a price of 699 euros. The entire tech world is looking at the promise of “replacing the smartphone” with healthy skepticism, but with a lot of curiosity to test this very particular product. Maybe it won’t be the revolution it promises to be, but it remains one of the tech innovations of 2024 that we will follow carefully.

High resolution wireless headphones with technology UWB

2024 could be the year wireless headphones reach a new level of audio quality thanks to technology Ultra-Wideband (UWB). This technology should enable lossless audio transmission, offering a high-resolution sound experience and greater signal stability. But also using less battery on smartphones and portable devices.

At the moment there are no headphone announcements coming soon with this standard, but industry experts say we will soon be able to put a pair in our ears. For many, this change will go unnoticed. But starting this year, headphones and earphones will sound better (if you use quality audio sources) and consume less.

I primi display PHOLED

In 2024, displays are expected PHOLED (Phosphorescent Organic Light Emitting Diode) enter the market, as AF Digitale explains. These advanced displays could offer significant advantages in power efficiency, brightness and image quality over traditional displays OLED. All thanks to the addition of blue PHOLEDs, which together with the red and green ones already developed, will make the colors more vivid, while maintaining the perfect black of the OLEDs.

Universal Display announced a few years ago the marketing of this technology in 2024, with LG and Samsung Display appearing interested in launching the first models or at least testing prototypes. Top-of-the-line TVs will become even better, along with PC displays and more. Again, this isn’t a technology everyone will talk about – but it will make a difference, quietly.

These are the tech innovations we expect in 2024. But they are not the only ones: it will be a year full of products and technologies, which we can’t wait to tell you about.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro (256 GB) Offer – Blue Titanium FORGED IN TITANIUM – iPhone 15 Pro has a strong and lightweight design made of aerospace-grade titanium with glass… EVOLVED DISPLAY – The 6.1″ Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion pushes the refresh rate up to 120Hz when you…A17 PRO, A SENSALLY INNOVATIVE CHIP – Thanks to the Pro-class GPU, games are incredibly immersive,…

Stay updated by following us on Google News!

Follow!

Share this: Facebook

X

