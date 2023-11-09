Home » The product workers: From the project manager or team leader to the product owner
Technology

The product workers: From the project manager or team leader to the product owner

by admin
The product workers: From the project manager or team leader to the product owner

An organization starts working in an agile manner and then needs product owners. These are often chosen from among the former project managers or team leaders. It stands to reason that this career change presents special challenges. In this podcast episode, product workers Dominique Winter and Tim Klein discuss the transition from old to new responsibility.

Advertisement

Old behaviors in a new role: Transparency helps with change

During the conversation it quickly becomes clear that there are some behaviors that are helpful for project managers, but also others that cause difficulties as a product owner. Project managers are often focused on delivery, with output taking precedence over outcome. Assigning tasks directly to other people may also benefit project managers, but it does not work well in an agile context.

The same applies to team leaders. As product owners, the tasks of personnel development and procurement are eliminated, which does not make change easy.

Transparency can be particularly helpful for a successful transition. This not only means collaboration with the team and stakeholders, but also personal reflection. Previous role models must be consciously reinterpreted. The team provides feedback, especially during the retrospective. Scrum Masters can also be helpful because they play a prominent role. An agile transformation without a Scrum Master, especially for project managers or team leaders, is difficult but still possible.

Related Links

These podcast episodes are referenced in the conversation:

The two interviewees also mentioned the following sources:

The current edition of the podcast is also available in the Produktwerker blog: “From Project Manager / Team Leader to Product Owner”.

(May)

See also  Hologic Science Prize recognizes advances in breast cancer therapy

To home page

You may also like

Apple’s Diwali Offer in India: 50% Off AirPods...

Demon Hunter – Peak Battle: A Mobile Game...

Technology Diary — November 5, 2023

Euclid Space Telescope Captures Dazzling Images of Galaxies

Silent Hill 2 Remake Rumored to Release in...

Tax advantage for expensive electric cars: German environmental...

Reviewing Razer’s Blackwidow V4 Pro: A Keyboard for...

A lot of AI: TP-Link Tapo C225 surveillance...

Pro-Ject Introduces New Vinyl-Related Products: Tube Box DS3...

Parkinson’s patient can walk again thanks to spinal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy