The second season of the docu-soap “Die Ochsenknechts” about the life and work of Natascha and her gang of little rascals is currently running. Cheyenne Ochsenknecht and her husband Nino can also be seen in it. Now the two and their farm are even getting their own format on Sky.

The Ochsenknechts continue to conquer the streaming world. After the second season of the personality docu-soap “Dies Ochsenknechts” started in mid-February, Sky and the streaming service Wow announce that filming is underway for another format about the celebrity family: “Our farm – with Cheyenne and Nino” .

In “Die Ochsenknechts”, Cheyenne Ochsenknecht and her husband Nino, head of the family Natascha Ochsenknecht and her sons Wilson Gonzalez and Jimi Blue report on their lives. The four episodes of the spin-off are supposed to be about the Chianinahof in Styria and the family life of the couple who have been married since the summer of 2022, who have had their daughter Mavie since March 2021 and are currently expecting their second baby together.

It will be “anything but boring”

A press release states that viewers can look forward to a “unique and new combination of reality and nature documentary”. In addition to feeding animals or mucking out the stable, “the normal madness of a family of four” is also shown. Each of the four planned episodes will be about a different season, starting with winter. Experts in sustainable agriculture should also be involved in the format.

“It’s really great that there is such great interest in our life on the farm and that we can now give even more insight into our everyday farming life,” Nino is quoted as saying in the message. Cheyenne adds: “We’re still getting offspring, which will definitely increase the challenges again. So it’s going to be exciting and anything but boring for us.”

The challenges Cheyenne and Nino face include rearing cattle and producing their own feed. The young couple is also having a modern stable built and Nino wants to turn a shipping container into a farm shop. Meanwhile, Cheyenne takes care of the interior design and wants to manage the sale of the products. Like “Die Ochsenknechts”, “Unser Hof – mit Cheyenne und Nino” is shown on Sky and via the Wow streaming service.