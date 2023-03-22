Home News Fed rate decision announced
by admin
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has announced the interest rate decision that the whole world has been eagerly waiting for. The dollar boss raised the federal funding rate by 25 basis points to the range of 4.75-5.00 percent. This rate was recorded as the highest interest rate in the last 16 years. The expectation of an interest rate increase from the Fed, which was 50 basis points before the bankruptcies of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the USA, increased to 25 after the bankruptcies. […]

