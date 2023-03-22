The breezes return to Santa Marta with more force. In recent days, the capital of Magdalena has woken up with strong winds, a situation that perplexed the community, which is why the Port Authority, established different measures to guarantee maritime safety.

Through a statement, the entity notified the navigation restriction of small vessels in the area of ​​the Tayrona National Natural Park. Likewise, it prohibited the development of non-motorized water sports in Santa Marta due to the height of the waves, which oscillates between two and three meters.

Meanwhile, he warned that in the next few hours stronger winds are expected in the departments of Magdalena, Atlántico and Bolívar. Finally, he outlined that, on the coast and the insular area, they will have dry weather with skies between mostly clear and partly cloudy.

Also read: The ‘crazy’ does not go away! Strong breezes continue to whip Santa Marta