Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro communicates the television programming of the “Game Of The Week” for the twenty-sixth day of the Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 championship, thirteenth and last return.
The selected race is broadcast clear on the LNP PASS platform.
All the other championship races are offered in live streaming (and on-demand) on the LNP PASS platform, for season ticket holders.
Sunday 26 March, 18.00
FLATS SERVICE FORTITUDO BOLOGNA – UNIEURO FORLI’
PalaDozza, Bologna
commentary: Niccolò Trigari
Technical comment: Paul Lepore
Fieldside: Enrico Bonzanini
CLEAR
– Direct platform LNP PASS (lnppass.legapallacanestro.com)
– Live on channel MS CHANNEL, platform TIVUSAT, free access channels (satellite, free to air)
– Live on channel Twitch Italbasketofficial (streaming, unencrypted)
SATELLITE
– Direct on the platform SKY channel 814 MS Channel (satellite, pay)
DO YOU WANT TO FOLLOW ALL THE MATCHES OF THE SERIE A2 AND SERIE B CHAMPIONSHIP
INCLUDING PLAYOFFS, PLAYOUTS AND EVENTS?