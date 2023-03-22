Home Sports The “Game Of The Week” of the last second round is Flats Service Fortitudo Bologna-Unieuro Forlì
Sports

The “Game Of The Week” of the last second round is Flats Service Fortitudo Bologna-Unieuro Forlì

by admin
The “Game Of The Week” of the last second round is Flats Service Fortitudo Bologna-Unieuro Forlì

Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro communicates the television programming of the “Game Of The Week” for the twenty-sixth day of the Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 championship, thirteenth and last return.
The selected race is broadcast clear on the LNP PASS platform.
All the other championship races are offered in live streaming (and on-demand) on the LNP PASS platform, for season ticket holders.

Sunday 26 March, 18.00
FLATS SERVICE FORTITUDO BOLOGNA – UNIEURO FORLI’
PalaDozza, Bologna

commentary: Niccolò Trigari
Technical comment: Paul Lepore
Fieldside: Enrico Bonzanini

CLEAR
– Direct platform LNP PASS (lnppass.legapallacanestro.com)
– Live on channel MS CHANNEL, platform TIVUSAT, free access channels (satellite, free to air)
– Live on channel Twitch Italbasketofficial (streaming, unencrypted)

SATELLITE
– Direct on the platform SKY channel 814 MS Channel (satellite, pay)

DO YOU WANT TO FOLLOW ALL THE MATCHES OF THE SERIE A2 AND SERIE B CHAMPIONSHIP
INCLUDING PLAYOFFS, PLAYOUTS AND EVENTS?

SUBSCRIBE TO LNP PASS!

See also  There's never a single factor when you can't express yourself at your best

You may also like

The 6 largest cats in the world, the...

Boxing: Title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr...

How Marius Wolf made it to the national...

New Milan stadium, Mayor Sala: ‘I have to...

Handball Champions League: Din. București vs. THW Kiel...

training with Retegui. Show at Maradona

3rd league: BVB II leaves the relegation zone...

Lazio, hard fist against anti-Semitic fans: “They will...

Roy Hodgson comes out of retirement at 75

Azzurri: Bonucci towards forfeit, Retegui pawing – Football

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy