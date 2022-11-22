Now we are exaggerating. Everything is fine. A winter World Cup in Qatar is fine where in the summer you can hardly breathe, other than playing football. It’s okay that, after the most scandalous vote ever, we can’t change seat anymore. It’s okay that it’s always the fault of those who were there before. It’s okay that, in the end, Qatar unilaterally decides to ban beer around the stadiums (it verges on the ridiculous just to dedicate a few lines to this little story).