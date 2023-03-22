These include immune stimulation, pigmentation, germ-killing skin cleansing for acne, expansion of the superficial blood vessels in the skin, increased formation of vitamin D, which is indispensable for the calcium balance and the bones, as well as stimulation of the build-up of protein and blood pigments in the body, activation of the body’s own defenses and the positive effects on the psyche and the entire organism.

These positive effects of the sun’s rays are explained, among other things, by the fact that the production of various hormones and messenger substances is increased in the brain. Accordingly, not only skin diseases such as neurodermatitis and psoriasis can be successfully treated, but also many other diseases such as immune and metabolic functions, improvement of body circulation and stabilization of the nervous system can be positively influenced by sun rays.

The short-wave UV-B portion of the radiation has the greatest biological effectiveness of sunlight. If there is no sun, a vitamin D deficiency can develop. The result is negative effects on the immune system and bone substance.

Today, heliotherapy is mainly used as a cure as part of climate therapy. In order to prevent serious damage to health, such as destruction of skin cells, premature skin aging, sunburn and skin cancer, care must be taken during heliotherapy not to expose yourself to the sun without adequate protection.