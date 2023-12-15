Home » With joint operations, the province and municipality go out to “hunt” fireworks in Neuquén
With joint operations, the province and municipality go out to “hunt” fireworks in Neuquén

With joint operations, the province and municipality go out to “hunt” fireworks in Neuquén

Like every December during the holidays, even though its use is prohibited, there are several people who decide to violate the law. make pyrotechnics to detonate them on the night ofl 24 and 31. For this reason this year devices With provincial and municipal personnel they will go out to look for shipments or storage places for the material to prevent its distribution.

The procedures have already begun and are coordinated between the secretariat of Emergencies and Risk Management by Luciana Ortiz Luna and also from the undersecretary of Environment and Citizen Protection of the city that he is in charge of, Francisco Baggio.

The first operation was carried out this Thursday in the area of ​​the highway bridges that connect Neuquén with Cipolletti and it was surprising where the area of Provincial Civil Defense with Martín Giusti and the explosives brigade of the Neuquén Police.

Representatives of municipal and provincial organizations coordinating anti-pyrotechnic operations.

The current provincial legislation seeks, through prohibition, to reduce the number of people injured by detonations during the handling of explosive material. But also “Reduce the suffering of people with vulnerability, the autism spectrum, older people and others,” said Ortiz Luna.

The Ordinance also governs the city. No. 12,449, which also prohibits the use of fireworks for the same reasons, also explaining that harm to animals is taken into consideration.

The officials appealed to common sense and to follow the recommendations of the law to avoid committing a crime and collaborate to the coexistence between people and animals during the festivities.

The operations will continue throughout the month and like this Thursday’s deployment, the work of specialized dogs will be incorporated into the detection of explosives to prevent the distribution, purchase and use of fireworks in the province.


