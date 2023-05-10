SAINT LAURENT High Jewelery Collection

Anthony Vaccarello selects gold, diamonds and other precious materials, injecting meticulous design elements into a selection of bracelets, armbands, necklaces and earrings. This high-end jewelry series creates endless future possibilities, not limited to the iteration of seasons and trends, it is not only for daily wear, but also worthy of collection.

The SAINT LAURENT High Jewelry collection contains brand characteristics, such as the iconic Cassandre letter logo and Maillon link graphics, all of which are unexpectedly reinterpreted on hard precious materials.

SAINT LAURENT high jewelery designed by Anthony Vaccarello combines a forward-looking attitude with the essence of Parisian excellence created by the Yves Saint Laurent brand house, fully embodying the vision Vaccarello entrusted to the brand.

SAINT LAURENT’s high-end jewelry will be launched in selected flagship stores around the world. In China, it will be launched in Shanghai Hang Lung Plaza Flagship Store and Chengdu IFS Flagship Store. It will also be released simultaneously in the brand’s Tmall official flagship store, official applet and YSL.CN.