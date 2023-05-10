Home » SAINT LAURENT High Jewelery Collection
Entertainment

SAINT LAURENT High Jewelery Collection

by admin
SAINT LAURENT High Jewelery Collection

Anthony Vaccarello selects gold, diamonds and other precious materials, injecting meticulous design elements into a selection of bracelets, armbands, necklaces and earrings. This high-end jewelry series creates endless future possibilities, not limited to the iteration of seasons and trends, it is not only for daily wear, but also worthy of collection.

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent

The SAINT LAURENT High Jewelry collection contains brand characteristics, such as the iconic Cassandre letter logo and Maillon link graphics, all of which are unexpectedly reinterpreted on hard precious materials.

SAINT LAURENT high jewelery designed by Anthony Vaccarello combines a forward-looking attitude with the essence of Parisian excellence created by the Yves Saint Laurent brand house, fully embodying the vision Vaccarello entrusted to the brand.

Saint Laurent

SAINT LAURENT’s high-end jewelry will be launched in selected flagship stores around the world. In China, it will be launched in Shanghai Hang Lung Plaza Flagship Store and Chengdu IFS Flagship Store. It will also be released simultaneously in the brand’s Tmall official flagship store, official applet and YSL.CN.

Saint Laurent

See also  The suspense drama "Big Nian" is somewhat anticlimactic-Cultural Observation-China Matrix

You may also like

Cattle Decapitation – Terrasite

ATSURO TAYAMA SS23 Collection Blue Is The New...

Dry – Serpent Moon – Album Review

Yang Mi said that the order of actors’...

Bonus: Ability Instruments wants to replace Kontakt with...

spotlight | siamese elephants – wienkonzert.com

Hangzhou: “Spring Sheng” land art installation unveiled at...

The Invisible Blue Unicorns [08.05.2023: PPC Bar, Graz]

New York, Phillips mette all’asta Banksy, Picasso, Warhol...

The full lineup of “City Within a City”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy