with Juan Schiaretti and Sergio Massa

This Saturday a new Voz y Voto program was broadcast, the political program of La Voz that is broadcast by El Doce. The presidential candidates Juan Schiaretti and Sergio Massa were invited.

For his part, the pre-candidate for president of Hacemos por Nuestro País said that “the crack is a tie of weaknesses” and that “a unity government is needed to get out of the crisis.”

Then, he referred to his federal project. “Enough of unitary centralism”, he declared and asked to put an end to “the subsidy culture” and look at the country “from Amba”.

Meanwhile, the United for the Homeland candidate praised José Manuel De la Sota and Martín Llaryora, but differed from his competitor Schiaretti. He also said: “I do not see the Cordovan Peronists voting for Bullrich.”

