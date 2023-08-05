Home » with Juan Schiaretti and Sergio Massa
Entertainment

with Juan Schiaretti and Sergio Massa

by admin
with Juan Schiaretti and Sergio Massa

This Saturday a new Voz y Voto program was broadcast, the political program of La Voz that is broadcast by El Doce. The presidential candidates Juan Schiaretti and Sergio Massa were invited.

For his part, the pre-candidate for president of Hacemos por Nuestro País said that “the crack is a tie of weaknesses” and that “a unity government is needed to get out of the crisis.”

Then, he referred to his federal project. “Enough of unitary centralism”, he declared and asked to put an end to “the subsidy culture” and look at the country “from Amba”.

Meanwhile, the United for the Homeland candidate praised José Manuel De la Sota and Martín Llaryora, but differed from his competitor Schiaretti. He also said: “I do not see the Cordovan Peronists voting for Bullrich.”

See also  with Martín Llaryora and what happened after the election for governor

You may also like

Agricultural producers will meet to show their solutions...

Luis Miguel Makes a Memorable Comeback with Surprising...

Scuncio, Cancio and a hot fight for the...

lost the runner-up in the world and one...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Surprise with Luxurious...

Fans of Luis Miguel believe that the one...

Rebirth of Barbie: How the Release of the...

For the first time, Spain and Japan advanced...

María Celeste Arrarás Issues a ‘Red Alert’ Message...

He is the type of man that I...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy