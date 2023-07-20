With three Cordoba women on the list, Las Panteritas have a confirmed squad for the World Cup

Valentina Moya, Bianca Garibaldi and Valentina De La Fuente are the three Cordoba women who will face the U19 Volleyball World Cup with the Argentine team from August 1. The tournament will be played in Croatia and Hungary and Las Panteritas will play the first round against China, Cameroon, Egypt, Chile and Hungary, in the city of Szeged.

After the tour against Peru in Chaco and Santa Fe, coach Javier González made official the 12 players who will be part of the roster in the World Cup in the category. The Panteritas will meet again next Sunday and on Monday morning they will travel to Europe.

The full squad: Melany Detzel, Morena Chiappero, Macarena Lobaglio, Felicitas Barbero, Martina Bednarek, Paloma Zubiri, Valentina Moya, Paloma Routaboul, Bianca Garibaldi, Valentina Ruhl, Jazmín Ledesma and Valentina De La Fuente.

