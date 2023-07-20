Netflix reveals what impact the sharing ban has had so far

Netflix has been charging additional fees for account sharing for a few weeks. This change was not well received by users. For the streaming provider, however, it seems to have been worth it.

Image: Canva

At least that’s what comes out of the current quarterly figures that Netflix has now published. According to this, the number of users increased by 5.9 million paying customers in the second quarter of 2023. The increase was three times as strong as previously assumed.

A positive development was also observed in sales. Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, this could be increased by 2.7 percent to 8.2 billion US dollars. The profit amounts to 1.49 billion dollars. A year earlier it was $1.44 billion. “We can see that it works,” is the sober conclusion of co-boss Greg Peters.

The streaming provider’s plans are far from over. In Canada, the US and the UK, Netflix recently decided to drop the classic basic subscription. So if you don’t feel like advertising and want to use the full range of functions of the service, you will be asked to pay more than before.

In Germany, the end of the basic subscription has not yet been announced. In Germany, the basic subscription is still available for €7.99 per month. The subsequent standard subscription costs €12.99.

