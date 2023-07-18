Home » Woman goes to McDonald’s on horseback and scares employees
The video shows the woman approaching the drive-thru behind two cars before saying: “It says ‘no pedestrians’ but it doesn’t say no horses so we’re fine.”

A woman caught the attention of employees and customers at a McDonald’s when she showed up at the restaurant’s drive-thru on horseback. The video has been viewed over 100,000 times on Tik Tok.

The event took place in Yarrabilba, Australia. Video shows the woman approaching the drive-thru behind two cars before saying, “It says ‘no pedestrians’ but it doesn’t say no horses so we’re fine.”

She goes to the order window and orders a coffee. Officials were shocked by the animal’s presence. A McDonald’s spokesperson said riding horses in the drive-thru was prohibited due to rider and staff safety.

Watch the horse video:

