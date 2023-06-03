Women marched to demand the fulfillment of their rights in Bariloche

With a series of demands, a large group of women marched this Friday afternoon who joined the call for space “Not One Less Furilofche”. Also, they came back express their support for the women of the Lafken Winkul Mapu Mapuche community, who are detainedas with house arrest, accused in several cases for the usupaciones in Villa Mascardi.

From the organization they explained whatThe march was held this Friday “because the weather conditions” announced for this Saturday were not good for participation. “You have to take care of the health of those who decide to march, because sometimes they are colleagues with children and also pregnant women,” they stressed.

The march started at the ruka, located on Cabo Campos street, where three Mapuche women are serving preventive home detention. They commented that there they were given a document to read on the spot in the Plaza de los Pañuelos y Kultrunes, in the Civic Center.

The protesters began the march in that sector of the eastern zone of Bariloche and advanced along 12 de Octubre avenue to Diagonal Capraro. Later, they continued along Moreno street to the center of Bariloche. They had the collaboration of municipal Transit personnel for the security operation, which included blocking the streets so that the mobilization could advance.

Throughout the tour the women shouted the slogan: “We are not all there, the dams are missing!”, to denounce that Mapuche women have been detained for almost 8 months. The protesters stopped in front of the Nahuel Huapi National Park Administration, where they raised their voices to reiterate the request for the freedom of the women of the Lafken Winkul Mapu community.

the claims

From the organization they recalled that the claims go through judicial reform with a gender perspective, ending the wage gap between men and women and diversity, “the same job, the same remuneration.” Also, that care tasks are taken as work tasks. “What they call love is unpaid work” is another of the slogans. They warned that it not only has an economic value, but it is also the production of work. Besides, They demanded compliance with the ESI, the Brisa, Micaela law, the termination of pregnancy and gender identity.

They explained that this year the march had back the slogan: “Live and free and we love each other out of debt.” “We understand that the external debt is always the one that pays the most, we are the groups of women and diversities,” they denounced.

They demanded equity in resources. “We cannot continue to have companions where basic services are a privilege only for a few, accessibility to study.”

They proposed that getting on the bus, “Doing any procedure that has to be done for women is always heavier because we go with our children on our backs, with our older adults, since generally the care of these people falls on women and feminized diversities”. The march ended at the Civic Center of this city at nightfall. There, the documents with all the claims were read.



