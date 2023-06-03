Anime in streaming & on DVD

The 366-episode anime series Bleach aired weekly in Japan from 2004 to 2012. Conditions that one can only dream of in Germany. In this country, fans had to wait a decade or make do with the manga of the same name by Tite Kubo. Find out where to watch Bleach, the sequel Thousand Year Blood War and the movies here.

“Bleach” in German?

Anime fans in Germany don’t always have it easy – as the Japanese hit “Bleach” once again proves. In 2009, 52 episodes of the series were brought to Germany under Panini, then there was silence for a long time.

It was only 10 years later that KAZÉ Germany picked up the series again. Since January 19, 2022, all 366 episodes have been available to stream as original subtitles. The German dubbing (GerDub) has been stuck at episode 205 since 2021 – there is currently no information as to when the anime will continue to be set to music.

For licensing reasons, the “Bleach” anime then disappeared from all German streaming services in April 2022. In the meantime, the anime can be seen again in the stream, but the original series is only available as an original subtitle or with the English soundtrack.

The continuation and at the same time the conclusion of the series “Thousand Year Blood War”, which follows the final arc of the manga, is also available with a German soundtrack.

We have summarized for you which streaming service you can watch which seasons and films of “Bleach” here:

The 4 anime films are currently not available on any streaming service.

DVD and Blu-ray release

The DVD and Blu-ray boxes from Crunchyroll-acquired anime distributor KAZÉ are currently the the only optionto the original series with the German voiceover to see.

So far there are 10 volumes (see Amazon), each containing between 16 and 28 episodes with the German and Japanese soundtrack. The 10th box, which contained episodes 190 to 205, was last released on January 14, 2021. Unfortunately, there is currently no information on when the eleventh and further boxes should appear.

The 4 films “Memories of Nobody”, “The DiamondDust Rebellion”, “Fade to Black” (view on Amazon) and “Hell Verse” (view on Amazon) are also available as DVD and Blu-ray with German and Japanese soundtrack.

