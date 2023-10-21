Red Devil Castle Remilia II: Stranger’s Requiem – A Thrilling New Sequel for Fans of 2D Action Games!

New Sequel of Action Game “Red Devil Castle Remilia Scarlet Symphony” to Launch on PC Steam and Nintendo Switch

December 10, 2023

Fans of the popular 2D action game “Red Devil Castle Remilia Scarlet Symphony” developed by Frontier Aja can rejoice as the latest sequel, “Red Devil Castle Remilia Ⅱ: Stranger’s Requiem” is set to launch on December 14, 2023, on PC Steam, Nintendo Switch, and other platforms.

The game, also known as “Koumajou Remilia II” in Chinese, will introduce exciting new features and modes for players to enjoy. Notably, the beloved character Reimu Hakurei will be added as a playable option. Players will now be able to control Reimu, a miko from the Hakurei Shrine, as they embark on an adventure to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of the residents of the Scarlet Devil Mansion and the prolonged absence of spring.

Developers have enhanced the game’s visuals, sound effects, and controls to provide players with an even more immersive experience. The addition of barrage and floating elements, well-known to fans of the series, promises to deliver exhilarating action-packed combat. Moreover, a new game mode called “Boss Rush” will allow players to test their skills against various Touhou Project characters.

“Red Devil Castle Remilia Ⅱ: Stranger’s Requiem” also offers language support for Traditional Chinese and other languages, making it accessible to a wider audience.

The game will be released simultaneously on PC Steam and Nintendo Switch. Players can choose between the regular version or the limited edition, which includes special bonuses. A demo version is already available for download on Steam, enabling fans of the previous game to get a sneak peek into the highly anticipated sequel.

Don’t miss out on the chance to join Sakuya Izayoi and Reimu Hakurei in their thrilling quest to unravel the mysteries of the Red Devil Castle. “Red Devil Castle Remilia Ⅱ: Stranger’s Requiem” guarantees an exciting and action-packed gaming experience for fans both old and new.

Note: This article contains an advertisement promoting the game.

Share this: Facebook

X

