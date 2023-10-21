Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Director James Wan Reveals It Will Be a Pure Comedy Film

Director James Wan has revealed some exciting details about the direction of the highly anticipated DC movie, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” In a recent interview with Empire, Wan announced that the film will be a pure comedy.

Fans of the first “Aquaman” movie will remember it as an action-adventure romantic comedy, reminiscent of the beloved 1980s film “Romancing The Stone.” However, Wan stated that the sequel will take a different approach and be classified as a pure comedy, drawing inspiration from the action comedy “Tango & Cash.”

The story of “Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom” will focus on the cooperation and relationship between Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman, and his brother Orm, played by Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson respectively. Wan compared their dynamic to that of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones’ characters in the popular film series “Men In Black.”

“Arthur is a hot-blooded hero, while Orm is a calm ‘Straight Man,'” Wan explained. This juxtaposition is expected to result in a lot of humorous moments and playful banter between the characters.

Fans will have to wait patiently to see the comedic direction of “Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom” unfold. The film is set to be released on December 20, so mark your calendars and get ready for a comedic underwater adventure.

