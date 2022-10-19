Home Entertainment “Women’s Negotiations” Released Trailer for Rooney Foy’s Joint Resistance | Women’s Negotiations_Sina Entertainment_Sina
Entertainment

“Women’s Negotiations” Released Trailer for Rooney Foy’s Joint Resistance | Women’s Negotiations_Sina Entertainment_Sina

by admin
“Women’s Negotiations” Released Trailer for Rooney Foy’s Joint Resistance | Women’s Negotiations_Sina Entertainment_Sina
“Women’s Negotiation”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on October 19th, according to foreign media reports, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jesse Buckley, Ben Whishaw, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle · McLeod and other starring new film “Women’s Negotiations” released a trailer to fight for themselves and future generations.

Produced & starred by Francis McDowell, directed & written by Sarah Polley (Waltz, Waltz), MGM’s Orion Pictures and Plan B, limited release in North America Dec. 2, Dec. 25 Daily expansion.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Miriam Toews, it tells the story of hundreds of women who were sexually assaulted for years in a remote religious colony, and some women learned that they were being drugged and attacked by men in their own community. To protect themselves and their daughters from further harm, the women decided to take steps to try and raise enough money. But they are all illiterate, know nothing about the world outside their community, and don’t even speak the language of their country. They have little time to choose: stay in the only world they know, or dare to flee.

Published in 2018, the novel has been named Book of the Year by authoritative publications such as The New York Times Book Review, NPR, The Washington Post, Slate Magazine, Publishers Weekly and more.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)

See also  Michelle Yeoh's new drama "Sun Brothers" is preparing for an all-Asian lineup-American TV-cnBeta.COM

You may also like

“Wednesday” releases official trailer for the new appearance...

The musical “A Dream Is True” opens a...

Transport and Environment: sales of electric cars in...

Pagani Automobili enters the luxury real estate business

Winter tires, from November 15th the obligation is...

“Dragon Family” Releases New Poster Power Struggle Fiercely...

“Fleishman is in trouble” starring Jason Eisenberg |...

“White Noise” releases posters with huge existential anxiety...

Twelve constellations daily fortune prediction October 19, 2022_Work_Advice_People

Zhao Yazhi’s super-freezing age near 70 years old...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy