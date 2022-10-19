“Women’s Negotiation”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on October 19th, according to foreign media reports, Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jesse Buckley, Ben Whishaw, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, Michelle · McLeod and other starring new film “Women’s Negotiations” released a trailer to fight for themselves and future generations.

Produced & starred by Francis McDowell, directed & written by Sarah Polley (Waltz, Waltz), MGM’s Orion Pictures and Plan B, limited release in North America Dec. 2, Dec. 25 Daily expansion.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Miriam Toews, it tells the story of hundreds of women who were sexually assaulted for years in a remote religious colony, and some women learned that they were being drugged and attacked by men in their own community. To protect themselves and their daughters from further harm, the women decided to take steps to try and raise enough money. But they are all illiterate, know nothing about the world outside their community, and don’t even speak the language of their country. They have little time to choose: stay in the only world they know, or dare to flee.

Published in 2018, the novel has been named Book of the Year by authoritative publications such as The New York Times Book Review, NPR, The Washington Post, Slate Magazine, Publishers Weekly and more.

(Meng Qing)

(Editor in charge: Camus)