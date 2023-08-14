14 boys arrested for starring in fights, bullfights and destruction in the center of Córdoba

Bullfights, fights, destruction, blows and a lot of fear among the pedestrians. All this happened on the afternoon of this Sunday in the heart of Córdoba capital, on Hipólito Irigoyen avenue.

Everything published on urban violence

The calls did not stop entering the 911 of the Police and in this context, using the security cameras, the forces of the Force were able to detect what was happening in this sector of the city just after the time of voting in the Paso 2023.

Within this framework, a lockdown operation was carried out that ended with the arrest of 14 young people, three of them adults and 11 minors between 12 and 17 years of age.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

