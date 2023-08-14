Resurrection, the trailer is available Pass Bat …

Death Reborn: EA and Respawn Entertainment have released the latest update to their award-winning hero shooter, Apex Legends: Resurrection. Revenant has a new look and deadly new abilities, and is unlocked for all players throughout the season. Players can also battle in new scenarios for Mixtape on Broken Moon, test their skills in a new ranked season, and terrorize their enemies with the Resurrection Battle Pass.

Apex Legends: Resurrection, here is the new trailer

The new trailer for the Apex Legends Battle Pass: Resurrection has been released, showing the numerous skin, armi, emotes and more that players can acquire.

With the new Resurrection Battle Pass, players can get their hands on a number of legendary skins and weapons. To the level 24, darkness triumphs with the “Outlawed Tech” of Mad Maggie, while new this season is the reactive EVA-8 “Heart of the Divine” available at level 25 (both are automatically unlocked with the purchase of the Premium Bundle). Players can discover the true horror at Level 50 with “Pathfinder”. By creeping into the shadows, players will earn new banner frames, emotes, weapon charms, stickers and more.

Availability

Apex Legends: Resurrection is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch e PC tramite EA App e Steam. For more Apex Legends news, check out the official pages of TwitterInstagram and YouTube of the game or visit the official site for the latest updates.

All the news of Distortion of Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile brings us tons of new content with Season 2. Here they are listed below:

New Legend: Rhapsody, a rhythm-loving DJ with a cute but deadly AI-controlled bot helper named “Rowdy”.

New Maps including: Pythas Block 0 and Canyon of the Kings,

New game modes such as: Gunplay (a fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping mode where whoever accumulates the most points or makes three melee kills wins); Hack (hackers against defenders, you will have to hack one of the two sites on the map to earn points, watch out for your opponents though!)

New dedicated events

New Distortion Seasonal Shop

Pass Battaglia

General Updates and game improvements.

