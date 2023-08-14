What will happen to the mixed lanes of the Simón Bolívar Highway in Cali?

In Cali’s mass transportation system, the MIO Eastern Trunk is the largest infrastructure work currently being built on the Simón Bolívar highway.

8.8 kilometers covers the first section that runs from the Menga Terminal, in the north of the city, to the Calipso Terminal, located in the east.

On this route, the works are 83% advanced.

Currently, with an investment close to $40 billion, Metrocali started the tender to rehabilitate the mixed lanes of this Eastern Trunk.

“We seek the full recovery of this corridor. We have posted pre-bills of the work, we are going to do 14 kilometers of road rehabilitation in the north-south and south-north direction”, indicated the president of the entity.

This includes the two service lanes, and the main roads, we are going to rehabilitate them, we are going to demarcate the area, to make the road crossings and with this we are going to invest close to $40 billion charged to the gasoline surcharge for the recovery of the road network” explained Oscar Ortiz, president of Metrocali.

This is a project of strategic importance that is in compliance with the development of the Conpes of the Integrated Mass Transportation System, SITM, MIO.

The MIO Eastern Trunk is built in two sections; The first covers 8.8 kilometers, from the Menga terminal (north) to the Calipso terminal (east), and will have 16 park-stop stations.

The second section, which will be put into service shortly, is 4.2 kilometers from the Calipso terminal to the Simón Bolívar terminal (south).

The exclusive lane that the MIO will have on this important road corridor will improve travel times for users of mass transportation.

In this way, Metro Cali pays back to the city to help in the recovery of the road network.

What are the new stations of the Troncal de Oriente?

“There are six phases, of which we have four that are 95% advanced. We have been adapting the bus-only lane and we work at intersections with traffic lights. This project has 16 intersections, of which 10 are new”, explained Gloria Patricia Gutiérrez, director of Infrastructure for Metro Cali.

In total, the Eastern Trunk of the MIO will have 23 park stop stations with renovated public space, bike path and stages for the enjoyment of the community.

In section I there are 16 of these modular infrastructures, identified with blue wagons.

“The station parks have an advance of 90%. We are working on the entire issue of public space and the interconnection of these wagons, so that they can enter service as soon as possible. This work would be finalizing in October”, added Gutiérrez.

Data

1. The other seven stations, identified with green wagons, are part of section II of the project, which has already been completed and covers 4.2 kilometers from the MIO Calipso terminal to the Simón Bolívar terminal.

2. During the development of the work, nearly 500 jobs have been generated, which contribute to the economic and social transformation of Santiago de Cali.

Comments