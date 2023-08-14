Home » Manager Sébastien Piqueronies extends with Pau until 2027
Sports

Manager Sébastien Piqueronies extends with Pau until 2027

by admin
Manager Sébastien Piqueronies extends with Pau until 2027

Pau manager Sébastien Piqueronies, in office since May 2021, has extended his contract for three years, until 2027, the Paloise Section announced on Monday.

The future of Piqueronies (45 years old), manager of the French U20 double world champions in 2018 and 2019, was the priority file of the Pau president Bernard Pontneau, who justified his extension by evoking, in a communiqué“the logical follow-up to the Section’s development project launched a little over two years ago”.

“Together, we have validated the first two stages, laid solid foundations,” he said. It was important to position yourself early on Sébastien’s overtime in order to work on stability. »

Under the management of Piqueronies, the Section obtained its maintenance in the Top 14 on the final day in 2021, before finishing in 10th place the following year, and in 12th place last season. His record in the Top 14 is 23 wins, 2 draws and 29 losses.

Pau will start the new Top 14 season this Saturday with a trip to Castres.

See also  Football: Italy U19 beats Spain and reaches the final of the European Championships - Football

You may also like

RAJNOCH’S GLOSSARY: I feel sorry for the Dynamo...

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Real Madrid sign Chelsea goalkeeper on...

Last-minute goal redeems Altach in the western derby

Women’s World Cup: Five things to look out...

Wolf in Philadelphia. Harden asks to leave and...

Millonarios Struggle to Find Success in the League...

Inter: more Arnautović than Samardžić, Milan: Origi blocks...

US Team Defeats Spain in World Cup Warm-Up...

Police beware! Sparta’s match with Copenhagen is risky,...

Mancini has resigned as Italy manager

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy