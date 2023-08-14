Manager Sébastien Piqueronies extends with Pau until 2027

Pau manager Sébastien Piqueronies, in office since May 2021, has extended his contract for three years, until 2027, the Paloise Section announced on Monday.

The future of Piqueronies (45 years old), manager of the French U20 double world champions in 2018 and 2019, was the priority file of the Pau president Bernard Pontneau, who justified his extension by evoking, in a communiqué“the logical follow-up to the Section’s development project launched a little over two years ago”.

“Together, we have validated the first two stages, laid solid foundations,” he said. It was important to position yourself early on Sébastien’s overtime in order to work on stability. »

Under the management of Piqueronies, the Section obtained its maintenance in the Top 14 on the final day in 2021, before finishing in 10th place the following year, and in 12th place last season. His record in the Top 14 is 23 wins, 2 draws and 29 losses.

Pau will start the new Top 14 season this Saturday with a trip to Castres.

